Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) succumbed to passion with ex-wife Rose Jackson (Christine Tremarco) in tonight's Emmerdale (31st July 2024) – just as his wife Kim Tate (Claire King) rumbled the plot to destroy her.

Advertisement

At Home Farm, Rose played the domestic goddess as she catered to Will's breakfast needs, with Kim still living at the B&B after her family turned against her at Rose's scheming hand.

Her co-conspirator, Ruby Fox-Miligan (Beth Cordingly), arrived to instruct Rose that it was time to speed up the plan to seduce Will, adding that her current efforts just weren't cutting it.

While Rose worried about the repercussions for her relationship with daughter Dawn Fletcher (Olivia Bromley), Ruby insisted that now was the time to strike.

Meanwhile, Kim was frosty with Will, who was hurt when Kim was too distracted by Caleb Miligan (William Ash) to speak to her.

More like this

But when Caleb told Kim that Ruby was the real master manipulator in their marriage, Kim finally realised who was behind all the recent dramas in her life.

Paying Ruby a visit at Mill cottage, Kim clocked her own bottle of brandy which Ruby had taken from Home Farm. When Kim asked outright what her game with Rose was, noting that Caleb was clueless about the whole thing, Ruby mocked Kim, declaring that she was merely waiting for the "fireworks" when Kim's life imploded.

But Kim had already worked out that Rose was planning to sleep with Will, and as she pointed out that this would not be enough to make her crumble, she left Ruby to think on her words.

Back at Home Farm, Will confided Kim's behaviour to Rose, and she plied him with alcohol, before discreetly hiding a call from Kim on his phone and kissing him.

Will reciprocated, just as Kim sat in the village, unaware of her husband's betrayal as she revelled in her triumph. Will Kim discover what Will has done?

Read more:

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement