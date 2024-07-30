Kim Tate (Claire King) deals with the aftermath of recent events, but what has happened to Rose Jackson (Christine Tremarco)?

Also, Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) makes a new plan to cope with her money woes, while Jimmy King (Nick Miles) may regret hiring father-in-law Rodney Blackstock (Patrick Mower)!

Read on for all your Emmerdale spoilers from 5th - 9th August 2024.

More like this

5 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Brotherly shock for Victoria Sugden

Pollard leaves Victoria stunned. ITV

Brenda Walker (Lesley Dunlop) is shocked to hear that Pollard orchestrated Victoria's firing from The Hide, and orders him to make amends.

Without confessing his guilt, Pollard offers grateful Vic a job in the shop, and Brenda is horrified that Pollard still hasn't come clean.

After pressure from Brenda, Pollard's guilt mounts, and he finally tells Vic that he blackmailed Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) into sacking her.

Victoria unleashes her fury over his hand in making her penniless. Pollard tries to explain, but Vic's too hurt and refuses to excuse his actions.

When she tries to confide in Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller), he's too preoccupied with someone on his phone to listen properly. When Aaron tells Vic how she can use the situation to her advantage, she's left thoughtful.

Later in the week, Pollard's car breaks down, leaving him stranded and unable to attend the funeral of an old friend. Victoria kindly offers to drive him there, but once at the church, Vic puts her foot in it with the bereaved son at his mum's funeral. But she's soon stunned to learn his name - John Sugden.

Pollard awkwardly confirms that John could be Victoria's half-brother - the son of her late dad, Jack Sugden (Clive Hornby)! In the village, Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) gets a call at the garage about a breakdown, and sets off to help.

When Pollard and Victoria return to the village, they are surprised to find John's car has broken down there, and Vic is delighted to see him again. John is soon ruffling feathers with the locals, but is he a good guy?

2. Will Samson Dingle go to prison?

Matty and Moira witness Samson's arrest. ITV

Moira can't hide her contempt for Samson, but he finally finds the strength to stand up to Josh Cope (Osian Morgan). Later, though, Sam (James Hooton) and Lydia (Karen Blick) are horrified when Samson is arrested for assaulting Josh.

Moira watches on looking satisfied, and Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) wonders if she was involved, struggling to believe she didn't grass Samson up.

In the Woolpack, Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell) is anxious for news on Samson's plea hearing, worrying about the consequences for daughter Esther over having her biological father locked up.

The pub locals are silenced when Lydia enters with news from court, but what does she have to say?

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

3. Kim Tate takes action after Rose Jackson's mysterious disappearance

Is Will about to come clean? ITV

Rose went missing shortly after Kim uncovered her plot with Ruby Fox-Miligan (Beth Cordingly), and as the story continues, Kim and husband Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) both look guilty, each wondering what the other has done as they snap at each other.

When Dawn Fletcher (Olivia Bromley) suggests hiring a private investigator to find Rose, Will's at a loss on how to reply. Will updates Kim, who comes up with a plan.

Kim also relishes revealing Ruby's scheming to Caleb Miligan (William Ash), and Ruby worries about her husband's reaction. Caleb takes Ruby to a mysterious depot and gets out of the car - what is he planning?

Meanwhile, Kim suggests she and Will send Dawn a message from Rose's phone to throw her off the scent and call off the search. But Will is more concerned with how Kim got hold of Rose's phone in the first place, as Dawn is broken to read a message from Rose saying she's not coming back.

Amid all this drama, Kim and Will have serious trust issues, and she opens up to Lydia about her crumbling marriage. Will is close to confessing his liaison with Rose, when suddenly, the goalposts move. What happens next?

4. Mandy Dingle's new venture

Mandy vows to solve her troubles. ITV

Mandy's impending honeymoon adds to her acute financial worries, and she secretly tries to apply a £20 surcharge to the cost of Tracy Robinson's (Amy Walsh) nail appointment.

Tracy's reaction leads Mandy to admit she's in serious debt, but can't come clean to Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt). Mandy is determined to solve her problems without involving Paddy, and a chat with Gail Loman (Rachael Gill-Davis) leaves her intrigued.

Setting up her online profile despite discouragement from Tracy, Mandy decides to become a financial dominatrix - and creates new persona Madame Diamante Dales. Will she settle her debts?

5. Is Rodney Blackstock up to no good at the haulage firm?

Has Rodney messed up? ITV

Rodney is happy to be driving for the haulage firm, but Jimmy just hopes he doesn't come to regret his decision.

Later, Jimmy hears that Rodney's delivery was missing some items, and he's quick to blame Rodney. But is someone else involved?

Read more:

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.