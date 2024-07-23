Finally, ruthless Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) uses his job to make estranged wife Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) pay for their split!

Read on for all your Emmerdale spoilers from 29th July – 2nd August 2024.

4 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Has Kim Tate killed missing Rose Jackson after Will Taylor passion?

Kim confronts Ruby. ITV

Rose treats the kids, telling them she's bringing the fun to them as they can't go out. Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) tells Rose not to outshine Dawn (Olivia Bromley) and Billy Fletcher's (Jay Kontzle) efforts.

With Kim staying at the B&B, Rose has fully got her feet under the table at Home Farm and has even set up a bar! She's trying to slip seamlessly back into her and Will's old relationship, and Ruby soon tells Rose her time is up and she must sleep with Will and complete the mission.

Meanwhile, Will is smarting after Kim ignored him in favour of speaking to Caleb Miligan (William Ash). Spotting a man when he's down, Rose moves in for the kill and Will reciprocates. But the following day, Will tells Rose it was a mistake, he's married. Rose announces that she wants more with him, but her face falls during a call with Ruby.

At the same time, Kim has driven to the outskirts to meet the dealer, desperate to know who booked him and who is therefore behind all the problems.

The dealer won't comply, but Kim knows Rose can't be the mastermind. Kim sets her sights on Caleb, and later tells Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick) that she has exacted some revenge – and with Caleb quizzed by police about a fire at his work premises, they clearly suspect arson. Was it Kim?

A casual chat with Caleb gets the cogs working in Kim's mind, and she turns up to see Ruby, spotting her own posh brandy that Ruby has obviously stolen from her. Ruby holds her own as she realises Kim is onto her, declaring that she's waiting for the fireworks when Kim's life implodes.

Ruby adds that Kim's marriage is over, but Kim disagrees. Kim returns to Home Farm with full knowledge of all that has happened, and the next morning, PC Swirling (Andy Moore) arrives to ask after Rose's wellbeing after finding her handbag. As Kim and Will try not to look guilty, what exactly have they done to Rose?

2. Moira Dingle turns sinister with Samson Dingle

Moira is a risk to Samson. ITV

Samson's plea hearing is coming up, and he's pleading guilty. He's accepted that he's going to prison, but Lydia and Sam guess that Samson doesn't understand the reality of life behind bars.

Sam asks Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) to give Samson a pep talk about prison, but Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) overhears and when Sam finds Cain battering and goading Samson, it transpires that he's giving him lessons about prison.

Cain thinks the other inmates will make mincemeat of Samson, and Samson asks his uncle to help him fight dirty. Soon, though, it looks like he should be more worried about Moira, who hasn't forgiven Samson for her son Matty Barton's (Ash Palmisciano) ordeal.

Moira is fuming to see Cain larking about with the teen, and calls him a thug. As Moira grabs Samson's face hard, everyone realises she's about to go too far – but what will she do next?

3. Liam Cavanagh accuses Ella Forster of telling shock lie

Ella and Liam receive news. ITV

Ella invites Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) to join her at her baby scan, and she's also having a paternity test for sceptical father-to-be Liam. But at work, Ella has stomach cramps and Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick) urges her to get checked out.

Liam gives Ella a check up and the next day, Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) reaches out to Liam ahead of Ella's scan. Liam wants to go to the scan, but Ella is refusing; however, when she has transport issues, Liam ends up attending after all.

They are soon told that there is no foetus, and before any explanation can be offered, angry Liam accuses Ella of making up the pregnancy all along, and suggests that's why she didn't want him at the scan.

Paddy consoles Liam, who is stunned that Ella could stoop so low. He believes Ella is truly unhinged, but is there more to this than meets the eye?

4. Jai Sharma makes life miserable for Laurel Thomas

Jai and Laurel in Emmerdale. ITV

Laurel catches up with best friend Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler), and later, Jai is angry that Laurel brought up the mention of solicitors on the anniversary of their wedding, which is also the first anniversary of his adoptive father Rishi Sharma's (Bhasker Patel) death.

At work, Jai starts making things difficult for Laurel, belittling her and making it a very awkward atmosphere for Laurel and their colleagues, who are having to listen to his behaviour.

Jai thinks Laurel is planning to rinse him in the divorce, and his marital problems spread through the village. What will it take for Jai to see sense and stop treating Laurel so poorly?

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

