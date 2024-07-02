Rose Jackson (Christine Tremarco) helps out daughter Dawn Fletcher (Olivia Bromley) just as Dawn's husband Billy (Jay Kontzle) makes a mistake.

But nearby, scheming Ruby Fox-Miligan (Beth Cordingly) is as determined as ever in her secret plot against Kim Tate (Claire King).

Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) hopes for a reconciliation, while Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) can't face up to the recent end of his marriage.

More like this

Read on for all your Emmerdale spoilers from 8th – 12th July 2024.

6 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Matty Barton is outed in prison

Matty sits in his cell as Robbo approaches in Emmerdale. ITV

Matty is feeling more hopeful now that cellmate Les has accepted him as a transgender man. Matty tells visiting wife Amy (Natalie Ann Jamieson), and he's delighted to hear they have a new solicitor, finding some optimism that he may be out of prison soon.

Amy is happy to see Matty more positive, but as the visiting time ends, she makes a crucial error when she's approached by Robbo after saying goodbye to Matty.

Robbo's sympathetic front leads Amy to talk openly about Matty's identity, oblivious to the danger she's just put her husband in. Matty is back in his cell just as Les leaves for a meeting with his solicitor, and this is the moment that Robbo heads into the cramped cell.

Matty's blood runs cold when he realises that the man has spoken to Amy, while in the village, Amy is upbeat as she relays Matty's positivity to their family. The menacing transphobe closes in on Matty, but will he be saved, or is his life on the line?

2. Is Lydia Dingle suspicious of Samson Dingle?

Samson, Lydia and Josh in Emmerdale. ITV

Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) is seething to hear of Samson and Josh's intention to leave for their trip to Europe sooner than planned. Moira vows to stop them, bursting into the Dingles' and confronting Samson, who is defended by dad Sam Dingle (James Hooton).

Sam is convinced to let Samson leave when the teen promises to be back before the trial, but when Josh threatens Samson and pressures him to keep lying to the police, Lydia spots the exchange and we wonder if Lydia is beginning to doubt Samson's story. Moira asks Lydia to help her, but what will Lydia decide? Will she expose the truth?

3. Rose Jackson saves the day while Billy Fletcher makes an error

Kim is left out of the celebrations. ITV

Evan spits up his medication under Billy's care, so Dawn loses trust in him. When Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) takes Billy out for beers, Kim covers for drunk Billy, who feels guilty for not social distancing to protect unwell Evan.

Later, Dawn worries about Evan's cough and he is rushed to hospital – will he be okay? When Dawn forgets Clemmie's (Mabel Addison) birthday, Rose saves the day and pulls off a last minute party.

Dawn and Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) are grateful, but Kim is excluded and uninvited, not helped by her selfless decision to take the blame for Billy's earlier behaviour.

For help and support with a leukaemia diagnosis, visit Leukaemia Care's website or call them on 08088 010 444.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

4. Ruby Fox-Miligan is determined to continue her scheme

Ruby and Rose in Emmerdale. ITV

Ruby and Caleb Miligan (William Ash) reconcile, and Caleb wants to get son Nicky (Lewis Cope) back under their roof – but Ruby insists they must let Nicky go.

Meanwhile, Ruby and Rose have another secret meeting, and Rose tries to pull out of their deal against Kim, as there's been enough family drama.

But Ruby is resolute that she wants to take down her enemy – will she force Rose to comply? And surely it won't be long until Kim rumbles them...

5. Manpreet Sharma reaches out to Charles Anderson

Manpreet hopes to reunite with Charles. ITV

It's awkward between Manpreet and Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin), until she mentions that she's missed him. The pair have been living apart for weeks as Charles has pushed Manpreet away through his grief for late son Ethan (Emile John).

But will her confession make Charles realise he doesn't want to lose her too; or will he finalise their split and tell her to move on?

6. Jai Sharma in denial over split with Laurel Thomas

Gabby confronts Jai over his attitude. ITV

In the hospital, Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) is troubled that her decision to separate from husband Jai doesn't seem to have sunk in for him.

While she recovers from her health crisis, her stepdaughter Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) is fuming as Jai asserts he will be remaining at the family home for a while longer.

Jai tries to keep the atmosphere light in front of the kids. But will Jai accept Laurel's decision and move out?

Read more:

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.