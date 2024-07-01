This week's Emmerdale sees worried Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) interrogate beloved relative Belle King (Eden Taylor-Draper). Belle's husband Tom King (James Chase) plots to move her to Wales as his coercive behaviour and toxic abuse gears up another level.

Meanwhile, Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) has a furious row with deceitful husband Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson), and she ends up collapsing in terrifying scenes. Will Laurel be okay?

Over on Coronation Street, Toyah Battersby (Georgia Taylor) is given a double shock after being rushed to hospital with stomach pains. What news awaits her?

Coronation Street. ITV

Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) goes behind birth mum Bernie Winter's (Jane Hazlegrove) back to reveal their secret connection, while Roy Cropper's (David Neilson) friends hope to persuade him back to the café.

This week, Monday's instalments of both ITV soaps will air at a later time, while we'll miss out on episodes on Tuesday and Friday.

But there is some good news, as streaming service ITVX will be airing episodes of Corrie and Emmerdale at 7am on their respective days of transmission.

Read on for all you need to know on the schedule for the week ahead.

When is Emmerdale and Coronation Street on this week?

Monday 1st July – Emmerdale 8pm, Coronation Street (hour long episode) 9pm on ITV – or watch from 7am on ITVX

Tuesday 2nd July – No Emmerdale or Coronation Street

Wednesday 3rd July – Emmerdale 7.30pm and Coronation Street (hour long episode) at 8pm – or watch from 7am on ITVX

Thursday 4th July – Emmerdale 7.30pm (hour long episode) – or watch from 7am on ITVX

Friday 5th July – No Emmerdale or Coronation Street

