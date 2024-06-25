Those closest to Roy Cropper (David Neilson) are determined to boost his spirits, while Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) and Cassie Plummer (Claire Sweeney) team up to cause trouble.

Elsewhere, Shona Platt (Julia Goulding) hits upon a plan to help niece Bethany Platt (Lucy Fallon), and Lisa Swain's (Vicky Myers) daughter Betsy makes quite the impression at the factory.

Read on for all your Coronation Street spoilers from 1st - 5th July 2024.

7 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Shock as Toyah Battersby is rushed to hospital

Toyah, Leanne and Nick in Coronation Street. ITV

Toyah is horrified when she finds stepsister Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) showing Amy Barlow (Elle Mulvaney) an Institute video to help relieve her stress, and realises the young woman is considering investing.

Whether Toyah can help Amy remains to be seen, but she soon has bigger things to worry about as she tells one-off fling Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) that she's suffering with terrible stomach pains.

Nick is shocked to find Toyah in agony on the floor, and after taking her to hospital, Nick and Leanne are by Toyah's side as the doctor delivers some shocking news.

In the aftermath, Toyah is still coming to terms with her news - but she's left reeling when the doctor drops another unexpected bombshell. What has Toyah discovered? Will she be okay?

2. Kit Green betrays Bernie Winter with big bombshell

Kit tells Paul and Gemma his true identity. ITV

Bernie waits for Kit in The Rovers to discuss how they tell her son Paul Foreman (Peter Ash) and daughter Gemma Winter-Brown (Dolly-Rose Campbell) that he is their little brother.

But Bernie is oblivious to the fact that Kit is already at Paul's flat breaking the news! Bernie is left depressed over how the situation pans out, confiding in partner Dev Alahan (Jimmi Harkishin) about her troubles with Paul and Gemma and getting her family together.

On the Street, Beth Sutherland (Lisa George) flirts with Kit, and is stunned when he reveals he's Gemma's brother and Bernie's his mum.

Gemma reveals that she and Paul are buying a wreath for Kit's mum, and Dev advises Bernie to send her own floral tribute, but how will this go down? Will Bernie be forgiven?

3. Sarah Platt questioned over Nathan Curtis

Will Sarah tell Lisa Swain the truth? ITV

Kit warns Sarah that DS Lisa Swain has been doing some digging, and has caught onto the fact that Nathan received hush money to drop the case.

Lisa drags Sarah in for questioning, asking her directly if she knows who attacked Nathan and if she bought his silence with £10k. Will Sarah own up to Lisa?

Viewers will recall that Gary Windass (Mikey North) attacked predator Nathan, then gave Sarah the money to pay off Nathan.

When Nathan refused to leave Weatherfield on those terms, Sarah was caught by Kit while trying to frame Nathan for Lauren Bolton's (Cait Fitton) murder.

It was later revealed that Kit planted the evidence instead, and Nathan was charged with a murder he did not commit...

4. Roy Cropper's friends coax him back to his rightful place

Nina and Roy in Coronation Street. ITV

Yasmeen Metcalfe (Shelley King), Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher) and Shona agree to come up with something to lift Roy out of his depression and get him out of the flat.

Nina later makes out to Evelyn Plummer (Maureen Lipman) that Shona has called in sick, hoping to get Roy back to work in the café.

When Nina sets off the smoke alarm, Roy finally emerges from the flat, puts on his pinny and agrees to return to work. Will this be the boost Roy needs after a tough time?

5. Steve McDonald and Cassie Plummer's mischief rumbled

Cassie and Steve arrive at the event in Coronation Street. ITV

Steve's birthday party isn't what he was expecting, and he is gutted to find out that best pal Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) is at the unveiling of Tommy O's (Matt Milburn) bust instead of celebrating Steve's 50th birthday.

Cassie offers to help Steve confront Tim and Sally (Sally Dynevor), and once there they find a way to get revenge on Tommy once and for all. Steve then enlists Tim's help to cover his and Cassie's tracks at the event.

Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) soon rumbles them, but can Steve and Cassie get away with whatever they've done?

6. Shona Platt tries to help Bethany Platt

Shona offers advice to Bethany. ITV

Bethany shows Shona the credit card company statement from Lazaret, and Shona spots a supermarket transaction and suggests it might have been 'click and collect'.

Shona adds that Bethany should call the shop in case there's any CCTV footage of the theft, but will her plan help catch whoever has been using Bethany's card?

7. Lisa Swain's daughter Betsy impresses Carla Connor

Alison King as Carla and Vicky Myers as DS Swain in Coronation Street. ITV

Betsy starts her work experience in the factory, and owner Carla Connor (Alison King) and worker Fiz Dobbs (Jennie McAlpine) are impressed with her machining skills. Later, though, Carla catches Betsy texting and confiscates her phone.

Has she ruined her good start, or will Betsy find her way at Underworld and give mum Lisa one less thing to stress about?

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.