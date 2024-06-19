Corey is currently serving a thoroughly deserved prison sentence for murdering Abi's son Seb Franklin (Harry Visinoni). Abi was spurred on to take action when she discovered that Stefan owned the company that made the documentary praising Corey's football skills in jail.

Given that Abi recorded a video condemning the programme and Corey, resulting in the documentary being cancelled, she was sure that Stefan had made the videos to get back at her.

Abi and Kevin reported Stefan to the police, and she updated Bethany on the development after Bethany refused to write the article on Corey.

More like this

Kevin then revealed that the police had let Stefan go, and Abi confronted DS Lisa Swain (Vicky Myers), who claimed there was no cause to check Stefan's devices, let alone arrest or charge him.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Furious Abi stormed over to Stefan's office, accusing him of making the deep fakes on her. Stefan denied it, and insisted on fighting to get the documentary broadcast after all.

Later, after a run-in with Abi, Bethany offered to quit the magazine – but also suggested that she could help them as an insider, able to give Abi the heads up on what was to be published on Corey.

Abi felt more and more defeated over the situation, wishing that she could revert back to the old her who used drugs to cope. She assured Kev that she wasn't about to relapse, but just needed a break from the constant misery.

This led Kevin to pay Bethany a visit, saying that if she really wanted to help Abi, she could lend him her pass to get into Stefan's office building.

Bethany reluctantly agreed, with Kevin adding that she didn't need to know his plans. What will Kev do next?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.