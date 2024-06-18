Also, Glenda Shuttleworth's (Jodie Prenger) feud with brother George (Tony Maudsley) may spell the end of her romance with Michael Bailey (Ryan Russell).

Finally, Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) raises his hopes far too high.

Here are all your Coronation Street spoilers from 24th - 28th June 2024.

5 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Desperate Gemma Winter-Brown arrested for stealing kids' shoes

Gemma has no idea detective Kit is her half-brother. ITV

Gemma's day goes from bad to worse when young daughter Carys desperately needs new shoes and she gets a £70 parking fine in the post.

Gemma takes Carys to the shoe shop to get her feet measured, but the shoes are too expensive at £45 and Gemma is gutted.

While the staff are distracted, Gemma grabs Carys's hand and they flee without paying! Bernie Winter (Jane Hazlegrove) asks how Gemma afforded the shoes, but will Gemma admit she stole them?

Her husband Chesney Brown (Sam Aston) serves up kebabs for son Joseph's (William Flanagan) thrilled schoolmates, but Gemma gets a shock when she sees one of the dads who has come to collect his child.

Kit is later startled to see Gemma being brought into the station, having been arrested for stealing the shoes.

Bernie begs Kit to secure Gemma's release, so Kit heads to the shoe shop and asks the owner, Bruce, if he will drop the charges against Gemma. Gemma is intrigued as to why Kit wants to help her, and introduces him to Ches and the kids.

At their house, Kit gets a surprising call from his dad, but what has happened? And will Kit reveal his identity to Gemma?

2. Joel Deering ordered into secret meeting

Joel continues his good guy act. ITV

Dee-Dee and dad Ed Bailey (Trevor Michael Georges) meet with Joel's parents Anthea (Carol Royle) and Gus (Chris Garner) for lunch. Anthea apologises for her earlier behaviour and Dee-Dee is pleasantly surprised.

But when Amy Barlow (Elle Mulvaney) lets slip that Joel and Dee-Dee are engaged, Anthea and Gus are taken aback.

Meanwhile, Sabrina Adetiba's (Luana Santos) friend says that Joel is clearly a creep and she should steer well clear.

Sabrina realises she's been naïve - but later, while Dee-Dee prepares for an engagement lunch, Joe takes a furtive call from Sabrina's mate, telling Joel to meet her or he'll regret it! What do they want, and will Joel be exposed at last?

3. Stefan Brent goes back on his word in deep fake scandal

Michael Le Vell as Kevin and Paul Opacic as Stefan in Coronation Street. ITV

Kevin confides in Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) that Stefan has agreed to pay to take down the deep fake videos of Abi (Sally Carman-Duttine).

But later, Stefan tells Kev that the deal is off, because he's not willing to pay £60k per year to remove the videos. How will an angry Kevin react?

As the week continues, Abi tells Kev that she needs to get away for a few days, so she's going to stay with her twins and their adoptive mother Lynsey.

As Abi leaves, Kevin does his best to remain positive. Will their ordeal be over soon, or is Stefan just getting started?

4. Glenda Shuttleworth's olive branch as Michael Bailey romance sours

Glenda and Michael in Coronation Street. ITV

George approaches Glenda and Michael and suggests they bury the hatchet and meet for a drink. But later, Glenda continues to bang on about the situation with George, saying she still wants what's rightfully hers.

Michael's disapproval is clear, and Glenda senses that he's cooling towards her. So Glenda calls in at the undertakers, suggesting that if George gives her his house, she'll drop the case. Will George agree?

5. Steve McDonald set for birthday disappointment

Tim and Steve cross plans. ITV

Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) puts pressure on Steve to agree to a night out to celebrate his 50th birthday.

Sally Metcalfe (Sally Dynevor) shows Tim an invitation to the unveiling of Tommy Orpington's (Matt Milburn) bronze bust at the County ground.

Tim's gutted that it clashes with Steve's birthday, but when Tim tells Steve he can no longer go on a night out, Steve assumes a surprise party is being planned.

Sally tells Tim that she's off to buy a new outfit, and Steve hears, growing more convinced than ever that Tim's organising a party.

But he's gutted when Amy reveals mum Tracy (Kate Ford) has cancelled her visit and is staying in Spain. With Steve's plans to win Tracy back up in smoke, he later quizzes Cassie Plummer (Claire Sweeney), Kevin and Tyrone about his surprise party.

They deny all knowledge and Steve smiles to himself, convinced they're bluffing! How will Steve react when he realises there's no party?

