Griff brandished a sharp weapon and planned to stage Roy's suicide before killing him!

Meanwhile, Bethany Platt (Lucy Fallon) learned that her abuser, Nathan Curtis (Chris Harper), had now been arrested for Lauren's murder after evidence was found in his van.

When Bethany's mum Sarah Platt (Tina O'Brien) spoke to DC Kit Green (Jacob Roberts), who had caught her trying to plant Lauren's hair in Nathan's vehicle, he promised to keep her name out of it.

Kit told Sarah that she must have dropped the hair after all, despite changing her mind about framing Nathan.

Roy was released after Nathan's arrest - but Joel remains at large! ITV

Sarah confessed her scheme to Bethany and Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard), and Daniel was horrified that false evidence might be the only link between Nathan and Lauren - although he agreed to keep quiet.

Kit and DS Lisa Swain (Vicky Myers) interviewed Nathan, with solicitor Joel Deering (Calum Lill) representing him, much to his girlfriend Dee-Dee Bailey's (Channique Sterling-Brown) disgust.

Nathan denied any involvement as Lisa theorised that he had violently attacked Lauren, then hit her over the head with a chair leg, murdering her.

Later, Lisa informed Nathan that crucial evidence had been found in his van, and when he refused to cooperate, Kit charged Nathan with murder, with Nathan protesting that Sarah had set him up.

But a flashback showed that after catching Sarah out, Kit had been the one to plant Lauren's hair! Kit sealing Nathan's fate left us briefly wondering if he was the culprit covering his own tracks.

Meanwhile, accepting his death as imminent, Roy was rescued by prison guards at the last minute, still clutching a precious photo of himself and beloved late wife Hayley (Julie Hesmondhalgh), as a piece of Hayley's favourite music played in the background of the moving scene.

Roy was then released rather quickly, but we can forgive Coronation Street for speeding this up, due to how much we love poor Roy!

The truth about Lauren emerged for viewers when Hope Dobbs (Isabella Flanagan) reluctantly returned a gold necklace that she had found in Joel's car while cleaning it, and a final flashback showed Joel killing Lauren.

With a chilling gaze, Joel looked at the necklace, but how long will he be able to conceal his guilt for?

Coronation Street continues on Friday 31st May at the earlier time of 7:30pm on ITV.

