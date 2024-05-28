Abi Webster (Sally Carman-Duttine) is faced with a choice over what to do next as her ordeal continues, while Bethany Platt (Lucy Fallon) is also targeted.

As Carla Connor (Alison King) and Bobby Crawford (Jack Carroll) are left out in the cold, there's happier times for Michael Bailey (Ryan Russell) when he shares a kiss with Glenda Shuttleworth (Jodie Prenger).

Read on for all your Coronation Street spoilers from 3rd - 7th June 2024.

More like this

8 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Leanne Battersby falls further into Rowan Cunliffe's orbit as Simon exits

Leanne spirals after Simon leaves. ITV

Leanne returns home from the retreat, explaining she stayed an extra night as the workshop overran. But she's fuming when Simon reveals he's leaving to work with his dad Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne), and nobody told her.

Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) assures Leanne that he left a message with Rowan, which the man obviously failed to pass on. Leanne flies off the handle, accusing Nick and Toyah of conspiring behind her back.

Leanne is emotional as she waves Simon off, but later, we see her telling someone on her laptop that Simon is gone, she's all alone and she wishes she could be with them!

Toyah continues her quest to expose the Institute, and Bethany tells her that a colleague of hers once tried to write an exposé about the cult, only to be met with a wall of silence.

Rowan visits Leanne and she gives him a hug, but when he shows her Toyah's negative posts about the Institute, Leanne's anger resurfaces. Toyah hears that the Institute is suing her for defamation and is taking out an injunction against her, but will this lead Toyah to drop her campaign?

Nick tries to get Leanne to see that Toyah just wants to protect her from a corrupt organisation, but Leanne refuses to listen, and when Nick goes out, she opens her laptop, smiles at the person on the screen and tells them she loves them.

When Toyah witnesses Leanne sharing another loving exchange, she thinks the person on the receiving end is Rowan, which Leanne denies.

Nick is shocked to be updated by Toyah, and heads home where he finds Leanne holding hands with Rowan on the sofa...

2. Toyah Battersby is arrested

Kit arrests Toyah. ITV

As Toyah begs Leanne to see Rowan and the Institute for what it really is, the sisters' tense conversation is interrupted by the arrival of the police. Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) arrests Toyah for murder, with the body of a baby having been found buried in the park.

Of course, viewers know that Toyah buried her baby girl after she was stillborn, and named her Rose. In powerful scenes, Toyah recently opened up to Nick and Leanne over the fact that she had no idea she was pregnant as a result of her rape at the hands of Phil Simmonds (Jack Deam) when she was 19 years old.

After coming close to telling the authorities, Toyah opted to remain quiet, but now she will have no choice but to relive her trauma. Will the police drop the charges?

Anyone affected by Toyah's story can find support by visiting Rape Crisis, or calling their 24/7 Rape & Sexual Abuse Support Line on 0808 500 2222. For support on stillbirth and baby loss, visit Sands.

3. Craig Tinker hits a dead end over Nathan Curtis

Predator Nathan has been abusing other girls since his release. ITV

Bethany tells Craig about Ellie, how Nathan used to abuse her too and gives him Ellie's address. Craig calls at Ellie's lodgings, only to be told by her flatmate that Ellie has moved out and that she appeared frightened by something.

But has Nathan got to Ellie, or is something else going on? Bethany has been convinced of Nathan's involvement in Lauren Bolton's (Cait Fitton) disappearance.

By the time these scenes air, viewers will know exactly who is responsible for Lauren's murder. Will Craig find Ellie?

Anyone affected by Bethany's story can find support by visiting NSPCC or calling one of their dedicated hotlines. You can also visit Barnado's and Rape Crisis.

4. Joel Deering proposes to Dee-Dee Bailey

Is this a case of bad timing? ITV

Joel tells Dee-Dee he has booked a table at the Bistro so she can meet his parents, before heading off to discuss Nathan's plea with him.

Dee-Dee admits she's nervous about meeting Joel's mum and dad, and Joel warns that they can be a bit stand-offish but once they get to know her, they'll love her.

It's an uphill battle with Joel's parents Anthea and Gus, who make their disapproval of Dee-Dee clear. Dee-Dee introduces them to her dad Ed Bailey (Trevor Michael Georges), but Andrea makes a patronising remark and Dee-Dee storms out.

Joel heads to her flat to apologise for his mum's behaviour, before dropping to one knee and asking Dee-Dee to marry him! What will she say?

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

5. Abi Webster despairs as her deepfake nightmare worsens

Craig is kept busy next week. ITV

A tearful Abi confides in husband Kevin Webster (Michael Le Vell) that her online troll has reposted one of the deepfake videos, and Craig admits to Abi and Kev that they're no closer to knowing who is behind all this. Craig advises Abi to hire a lawyer, and she despairs when two lads make lewd remarks at the garage.

Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher) suggests trying the online management company Dev Alahan (Jimmi Harkishin) contacted for daughter Asha (Tanisha Gorey) when she went through a similar ordeal.

But worse news is to come for Abi when the twins' adoptive mother cancels their visit to see her. Abi is determined to get the videos taken down, but when she and Kevin learn that the company charges £5k per month to remove the videos, they know it's going to be impossible. Can anyone help them?

Meanwhile, Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) tears a strip off mum Cassie Plummer (Claire Sweeney) for trying to cause friction between Abi and Kev, and orders her to apologise if she wants her job back. Can the Websters really cope with crafty Cassie on top of everything else?

6. Bethany Platt is the victim of fraud

Can Joel help Bethany? ITV

After finally having her mail redirected from her London flat, Bethany is furious to learn that someone has been fraudulently using her old company credit card.

New pal Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) is on hand for support after the pair bonded over wine and films. Daisy advises Bethany to obtain copies of the statements, so she can prove she couldn't have made the purchases.

Bethany seeks advice from Joel, but can he help her?

7. Romance for Michael Bailey and Glenda Shuttleworth

Michael has fallen for Glenda. ITV

When George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley) asks sister Glenda how her purchase of Little Big Shotz is going, she's evasive, and admits to Michael that George still doesn't know she's suing him over their late father Archie's (Roy Hudd) will.

When George explains he's sending money to his partner Eileen Grimshaw (Sue Cleaver) as her son Jason's (Ryan Thomas) medical insurance has run out, Glenda feels guilty, knowing George is a good man.

But Michael reminds Glenda that her dad wanted her to have half the business, and she's grateful for his support. Dee-Dee tells Glenda that she also has a claim on half of George's house, and George finds out he's being sued just as he tries to impress a lucrative client.

George confronts Glenda, but she says she'll see him in court. Glenda confides in Michael that George was Archie's favourite and she always played second fiddle; but Michael replies that Glenda is kind, funny and smart, pulling her in for kiss! Is this a romance built to last?

8. The Barlows shun Carla Connor

Carla is in trouble! ITV

Dee-Dee tells Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) that Bobby gave the police a false statement, Carla went along with it and it led to Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) becoming prime suspect in Lauren's murder.

Adam reveals all to the rest of the Barlow clan, and Ken (William Roache) gives Carla and Bobby short shrift as the week continues, making it clear he's unimpressed over their treatment of Daniel.

Carla feels terrible, while Bobby tells her he'll move out as he's causing so much trouble. Carla agrees, and a crestfallen Bobby packs his things. Will Carla be forgiven, and where will Bobby go?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.