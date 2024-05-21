But others aren't so convinced, as nasty far-right extremist Griff Reynolds (Michael Condron) aims to force a confession out of Roy!

While Roy is in grave danger, Bethany Platt (Lucy Fallon) remains certain that her abuser, Nathan Curtis (Chris Harper) is behind Lauren's fate, and Sarah Barlow (Tina O'Brien) takes action to get rid of Nathan for good.

But when Sarah is caught red-handed, is she in deep trouble, or might the police prove Nathan is the culprit?

Carla Barlow (Alison King) and Bobby Crawford (Jack Carroll) find themselves on the wrong side of the law, and just when DS Lisa Swain (Vicky Myers) and Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) are about to crack the case, a new piece of evidence reveals who killed Lauren...

In a climactic week of episodes, Coronation Street airs the final chapter of this storyline across five nights, as well as giving us an insight into Swain's life for the first time.

Read on as our guide below reveals what to expect from 27th - 31st May 2024.

Coronation Street spoilers - day-by-day guide

Monday 27th May – Sarah Barlow frames Nathan Curtis

Sarah tries to bring Nathan down. ITV

When Nathan drives his van past Bethany to spook her, Sarah and Bethany report him to the police for breaching the terms of his licence. Bethany threatens to leave Weatherfield, so Sarah visits Nathan to remind him that he agreed to leave town for £10k.

Nathan laughs in Sarah's face, so she plots to ensure he goes down for murder, finding Lauren's hair bobble that she left at the Platts. Kit catches Sarah as she prepares to plant it in Nathan's van, and he urges Sarah to let the police do their job.

Speaking about Sarah's panic when Kit catches her framing Nathan, actress O'Brien explained: "She’s really scared, she realises there is a possibility she could be caught out here and be charged.

"Obviously she knows it’s illegal but she’s been blinded by her want and need to protect Bethany and not thought the consequences through."

Soon, Nathan is arrested, while in Roy's prison cell, the book he was reading lies soaked in tea with a broken spine.

Tuesday 28th May – Arrests are made and Griff Reynolds plots revenge

Griff is after Roy! ITV

Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher) tells Carla and Bobby that there will soon be a date for Roy's trial, while DS Lisa Swain questions Carla over her fallout with Roy, and Carla shuts it down.

Carla overhears Lisa rowing with her daughter on the phone, and when she offers her a listening ear, Lisa explains that her partner died, and her daughter is struggling with her grief.

Lisa visits Roy in prison, asking outright if his fallout with Carla is linked to Bobby's statement. Kit, meanwhile, searches Nathan's van and finds some USB sticks.

Kit arrests Nathan on suspicion of breaching his sexual harm prevention order, while Lisa arrests Bobby on suspicion of perverting the course of justice. Lisa warns Carla that Bobby's lies aren't helping anyone, least of all Roy.

Evil Griff visits Roy's cell, hellbent on revenge.

Wednesday 29th May – Roy Cropper in danger

Will Griff kill Roy? ITV

Dee-Dee Bailey (Channique Sterling-Brown) hasn't yet heard about Bobby's lies, and is hoping that his statement will exonerate Roy. When Carla tells Dee-Dee that Bobby has been arrested, Dee-Dee is horrified to realise that Roy's defence is now up in smoke.

Griff orders Roscoe to lure Roy to the prison library, and while Roy heads there, Griff enters his empty cell. When Roy returns to his prison cell, he's shocked to come face-to-face with Griff!

Thursday 30th May – Lauren Bolton's murderer is finally revealed

Is Nathan guilty of Lauren's murder? ITV

Griff pulls out a weapon, demanding that Roy tell him what he did with Lauren's body. But with Roy refusing to confess to a crime he didn't commit, Griff holds the makeshift knife to his throat and orders Roy to say his last words.

Sarah asks Kit what they found in Nathan's van, and he reveals it was one of Lauren's hairs that Sarah must have dropped. Kit promises to keep Sarah's name out of it, and Lisa and Kit interview Nathan in the presence of solicitor Joel Deering (Calum Lill).

Sarah tells Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) and Bethany that she planned to set Nathan up and now he's been arrested. Daniel is incensed, but later promises Bethany he would never grass up Sarah, and he hopes Nathan really is guilty, otherwise the real murderer will walk free.

At the police station, Lisa reveals that the girl who provided Nathan's alibi for the night of Lauren's disappearance has changed her mind, leaving him rattled.

Lisa questions Nathan on his penchant for young girls and suggests he killed Lauren, but he refuses to comment. Meanwhile, Dee-Dee is fuming when Joel reveals he's representing Nathan.

By the end of the episode, we finally discover who killed Lauren! Will Roy be a dead man too?

Friday 31st May – Bethany Platt plays detective over Nathan Curtis

Will Bethany's theory be proved? ITV

Carla offers Lisa Swain's daughter some work experience at the factory.

Meanwhile, Nathan assures Joel that he's innocent, and suspects that Sarah planted Lauren's hair in his van.

In a bid to gather more evidence on Nathan, Daniel and Bethany call Nicky Wheatley (Kimberly Hart-Simpson) and beg her to put them in contact with Ellie, as they suspect she has vital information.

Ellie tells Bethany that she had a client who showered her with gifts and became more of a boyfriend, but he then turned nasty and threatened to kill her.

When Bethany shows Ellie a photo of Nathan, will Ellie confirm it was him?

For support and guidance on matters raised within this story, visit Barnardo's, NSPCC and SHE UK for help and advice.

