Bernie Winter (Jane Hazlegrove) reels when she discovers the truth about Kit Green (played by former Hollyoaks star Jacob Roberts), while Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) has questions for husband Gary Windass (Mikey North).

Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) takes action for Simon Barlow (Alex Bain), and Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) shows some kindness.

Here are all your Coronation Street spoilers for 20th - 24th May 2024.

6 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Abi Webster haunted by two almighty shocks

Abi suspects Dean of a shocking act. ITV

Abi finds herself watching a TV presenter singing the praises of Corey Brent and his football skills, and recoils in horror as husband Kevin Webster (Michael Le Vell) is forced to reveal that Corey is playing for his prison football team.

After watching the documentary, which paints Corey as a hero, Abi is enraged; and she and Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher) confront the producer of the documentary to demand answers.

Nina and Abi take comfort in some supportive comments on the Gazette website, pleased that a petition has been started to demand the documentary to be scrapped. Corey brutally murdered Abi's son Seb in 2021, and escaped justice until he was finally charged by DS Swain (Vicky Myers) in a powerful scene.

As the week continues, drug dealer Dean Turnbull (Anthony Crank) calls at the garage, asking Abi for her help. She sends him packing, witnessed by Cassie Plummer (Claire Sweeney). Meanwhile, Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) is horrified by the contents of an email, delivering shocking news to Abi.

She's rocked when a sexual video of her is uploaded to other websites, while crafty Cassie tells Kevin that she saw Abi arguing with Dean the dealer just before the video was released, and then heard her arranging to give him some cash. Abi meets Dean and launches at him with a wrench, accusing him of making the tape.

Dean denies all knowledge, but Abi doesn't believe him and it's not until Kev arrives that she drops the wrench. Dean is taken in for questioning, while Abi learns there are four more videos. But as she studies the footage, Abi realises they're all deep fakes and it's not really her! Who is behind it?

2. Griff Reynolds back in Weatherfield prison as inmate Roy Cropper at risk

The villain is back. ITV

Nina tells Stu Carpenter (Bill Fellows) that Roy won't speak to anyone or leave his cell, and she's worried. When Roscoe, another inmate, enters Roy's cell, Roy is frightened and leaps up, sending his chess board flying.

Bemused Roscoe leaves Roy to it, and Roy is given a boost when Evelyn Plummer (Maureen Lipman) suggests starting a book club while he's in prison, giving him something to look forward to.

But as vile Griff tells a prison guard it's good to be back in Weatherfield prison, is it only a matter of time before he gets to Roy, who he believes murdered Lauren Bolton (Cait Fitton)?

3. Bernie Winter stunned by realisation over Kit Green

Mother and son meet again. ITV

Emotional Bernie confides in Dev Alahan (Jimmi Harkishin) that it would have been long-lost son Zodiac's birthday. She later sets off for son Paul Foreman's (Peter Ash) feeding tube surgery, a result of his worsening condition, Motor Neurone Disease.

But as she heads out, Bernie finds her car being towed away. She spots a nearby Kit and is convinced he's to blame, but viewers are now aware that Kit is actually the son she's been looking for.

Bernie calls at the police station to complain, but when Craig Tinker (Colson Smith) and colleagues emerge with a cake to wish Kit a happy 31st birthday, Bernie is stunned.

At the hospital, Paul's husband Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) is about to reverse into a disabled parking space when another car swoops in. Kit flashes his ID and forces the driver to move, and when Paul and Billy tell Bernie about Kit the police officer who came to their rescue, Bernie is quietly buoyed.

Bernie thanks Kit for his kindness to Paul, and asks for a chance to explain her side of the story. Will Kit let Bernie in?

4. Maria Connor confronts Gary Windass

Gary tells a fib. ITV

Maria confronts Gary over £10k which is missing from their bank account, and he makes out he had to buy a new boiler for the factory. But is he telling the truth?

There's clearly something we don't yet know, but with Maria having almost called time on their marriage recently due to his closeness to ex-fiancée Sarah Barlow (Tina O'Brien), is Gary on thin enough ice already?

5. Nick Tilsley steps in to save Simon Barlow

Simon may have been saved from Rowan's grip. ITV

Simon is hungover, admitting he remembers little about the previous day; Nick and Toyah Battersby (Georgia Taylor) despair. Nick explains to Rowan Cunliffe (Emrhys Cooper) that there's been an incident with Simon, and he needs to speak to Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) urgently.

Rowan angers Nick by being dismissive, but Rowan suggests to Simon that they should chat, as he knows what it's like to drift through life without direction. Simon prepares to head to The Institute retreat, but Nick and Toyah desperately try to talk him out of it.

Nick calls Simon's dad Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne), and Toyah returns home to find Simon unpacking his bag, as Peter has offered him a job on the yacht.

Simon shows Carla Barlow (Alison King) some photos of Peter with his arm around a woman, just as Carla has admitted to Sarah that she misses Peter. Is it time for Carla to move on, and will Simon have a happy departure from the cobbles?

6. Daisy Midgeley reaches out to Bethany Platt

Peace ahead between Daniel, Daisy and Bethany? ITV

Mary Taylor (Patti Clare) urges Bethany Platt (Lucy Fallon) to make up with her family and put Nathan Curtis (Chris Harper) and the past behind her. Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) later takes a call from the Secure Training Centre to inform him that his ban has been lifted and he can return to work.

Daisy overhears, and, aware that Bethany's having a hard time, she calls round to the flat with a bottle. Will Daisy's olive branch lead to a thawing between her and Bethany?

