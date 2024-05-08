Meanwhile, Bernie Winter (Jane Hazlegrove) makes a big admission, and Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) refuses to heed stepsister Toyah Battersby's (Georgia Taylor) warnings.

Kevin Webster's (Michael Le Vell) business concerns lead to a bigger discovery; Sally Metcalfe (Sally Dynevor) has a change of heart and George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley) is hopeful that he can put an end to Glenda Shuttleworth's (Jodie Prenger) fury.

Here are all your Coronation Street spoilers for 13th - 17th May 2024.

More like this

6 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Who attacks evil Nathan Curtis?

Who attacked the evil character? ITV

Dee-Dee Bailey (Channique Sterling-Brown) takes a call from the CPS, explaining that there's news on missing Lauren Bolton's (Cait Fitton) phone messages. Dee-Dee tells Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher) and Carla Barlow (Alison King) about the messages that have come to light, and Bethany Platt (Lucy Fallon) listens in, the cogs turning in her mind.

She tricks her way into the solicitors' office and finds Lauren's file on Dee-Dee's desk. Bethany later quizzes police officer pal Craig Tinker (Colson Smith) on her abuser Nathan's alibi, now that he's been released from prison.

Craig lets slip that Nathan was with his girlfriend, who works at a nail bar in town, and Bethany points out that Nathan was running a tanning salon when he groomed her as a teenager. Sarah Barlow (Tina O'Brien) confides in Gary Windass (Mikey North) that she's worried for Bethany, who has become fixated on pinning Lauren's murder on Nathan.

When Bethany heads out with Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard), they're shocked to be confronted by Nathan, who has a go at Bethany for harassing his girlfriend. In The Rovers, Sarah, Gary and David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) agree that something must be done about Nathan before he ruins Bethany's life all over again.

On the building site, Nathan is packing up as a hooded figure approaches and hits him over the head. He collapses, unconscious, and in the aftermath, Bethany wonders who attacked Nathan. Shona Platt (Julia Goulding) quizzes David about the stain on his jeans, and isn't convinced by his story.

David insists he's innocent, but Shona reveals the tracking app on David's phone proves he was at the building site when Nathan was struck down. David admits he witnessed the attack, but didn't carry it out, and Bethany becomes convinced that Daniel is to blame. Is she right, and will Nathan survive?

Anyone affected by Bethany's story can find support by visiting NSPCC or calling one of their dedicated hotlines. You can also visit Rape Crisis, or call the 24/7 Rape & Sexual Abuse Support Line on 0808 500 2222.

2. Bernie Winter makes an emotional confession

Bernie longs to reconnect with her son. ITV

Gemma Winter-Brown (Dolly-Rose Campbell) realises mum Bernie has been lying about her whereabouts, and asks Dev Alahan (Jimmi Harkishin) to do some digging. Dev confronts Bernie, and she crumbles, revealing she had another son, Zodiac – nicknamed Zac for short.

Zac was taken into care, adopted and renamed Christopher Green, and Bernie is now determined to find him. Bernie tells Dev that there's one more man named Christopher Green on her list, and she's going to visit him. But when Bernie discovers that this man has died of cancer, she gives up and turns to alcohol, fearing she's lost her chance.

Her other son, Paul Foreman (Peter Ash), later has his last solid meal before he's due to have a feeding tube fitted the following day. Paul has Motor Neurone Disease and his condition is deteriorating rapidly, but he's remained determined to embrace life every day with his family by his side. Will he meet his long-lost brother, or is Bernie too late to reunite with her youngest child?

Shedding some light on Bernie's decision all those years ago, Hazlegrove revealed: "She had been with Denny quite a long time and they had the twins. He was a bully and quite controlling and she's such a free spirit. It was never going to work. She went out and got off her face and a couple of months later she’s pregnant, and it's quite apparent that is not Denny's.

"She thought she was going to be able to cope once the baby arrives but she already had the twins, Denny is no longer around and she has got no one. She was really really struggling but also still quite selfish I think. There's a certain selflessness with doing what she did thinking that this child would be better off with people who could give him a better life as well. But she still feels everyone would judge her."

For information and support on all aspects of motor neurone disease, visit the MND Association's website or call the charity on 0808 802 6262.

3. Leanne Battersby ignores Toyah Battersby's warnings

Will Toyah be able to stop Rowan? ITV

Toyah finds a forum for ex-members of the Altovalent Institute, and tries to show Leanne a post that suggests the Institute is not to be trusted. But when Toyah shows her, she finds the post has been removed for legal reasons.

Although Leanne is dismissive, she does call leader Rowan Cunliffe (Emrhys Cooper), who makes out the post was written by his bitter ex and it's all lies. When Rowan reveals he's been promoted to head of the North-West division and offers her a tour of the Institute, Leanne is flattered.

She later tells son Simon Barlow (Alex Bain) that she met a man called Jared at the Institute who is happy to help him set up his food delivery app. Toyah listens in, and warns that it's a scam when Simon tells a delighted Leanne that Jared will be meeting with him and he'll need to borrow some money.

Toyah finds the number for Rowan's ex, Una, and meets her to explain that her sister has become embroiled in the Institute, and she's worried for Leanne's safety. But nothing can stop Leanne as she leaves for a retreat, despite Toyah begging her to reconsider.

Simon is hurt that Leanne has left without saying goodbye, and he bunks off work to get drunk. After being sick in Tim Metcalfe's (Joe Duttine) cab, Simon does a runner without paying. What's next for Simon ahead of his exit, and can anyone convince Leanne that she's in danger?

Speaking about Leanne's partner Nick Tilsley's thoughts on Leanne's disappearing act, actor Ben Price said: "He’s gutted, I think that's the moment where he twigs that this is the way it could end up being. She’ll withdraw more and more and then she’ll end up saying she’s found another life.

"So I think there is maybe a bit of him thinking that this is going to lead to somewhere not great. I think he's a bit jealous as well that she doesn't want to spend time with him.

On the situation with Simon, he added: "I think Nick has had enough, he’s annoyed. He's always been annoyed with Peter about his behaviour. Simon put his son at risk, he's displaying a lot of the character traits that his dad did and he thinks he’s going to end up like his dad and why should he have to pick up the pieces of that.

"Nick has his own son Sam now and he has to consider his wellbeing in all this, too."

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

4. Kevin Webster gets a shock

Kevin is unimpressed. ITV

A downcast Kevin admits to sister Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) that work has dried up at the garage, and he later enlists help from computer whizz Max Turner (Paddy Bever), who shows Kev and his wife Abi Webster (Sally Carman) a mock-up of the new website for the garage.

Max explains that to go ahead, they'll need to pay him £1,000! Kevin refuses to pay out, and as he later looks at the Weathy Country chat forum, something catches Kev's eye and leaves him rattled. But what has he discovered?

Tim and Sally in Coronation Street.

Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) reads about Weatherfield County's plans to honour Tommy Orpington (Matt Milburn) with a bust of the former footballer, and when he meets date Demi, she spends the evening badmouthing Tommy until he's forced to tell Demi about Tommy's affair with Tracy (Kate Ford).

Steve later shows Tim some pictures from Tracy's social media of her paragliding over the Med with Tommy, and Tim feels for his friend. When Tim tells wife Sally that Steve's new girlfriend Demi is an estate agent in Hale Barns, Sally's in awe and immediately lifts the friendship ban on the two men.

Sally is thrilled when Steve invites her and Tim to join him and Demi for dinner. Is Sally out to impress once more?

6. George Shuttleworth hopes to reconcile with Glenda Shuttleworth

Will Glenda accept George's olive branch? ITV

After the conflict of their late father Archie Shuttleworth's (Roy Hudd) second will, which left half the funeral director business to Glenda, tensions remain between the siblings after George refused to give her what she was owed.

Glenda subsequently put the Undertakers up for sale, much to George's horror. Next week, George apologises to Glenda and hands her a cheque for £22k by way of a compromise. He hopes to put an end to their feud, but how will Glenda respond?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.