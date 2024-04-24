Far be it for us to question the mighty Swain, who has proved herself to be a powerhouse police officer in the past, but we don't buy that Lauren is actually dead – after all, where's the body?

The very notion of cobbles legend Roy departing the ITV soap is unthinkable, yet here we are wondering. With no sign of Roy's innocence being proven, it's time we consider how his future might look.

Read on as we delve into what this complex storyline might mean for Roy.

Is Roy Cropper leaving Coronation Street?

David Neilson as Roy Cropper in Coronation Street. ITV

At the time of writing, there has been no suggestion from ITV that Roy is set to exit.

While next week's official spoilers describe a worrying development as Roy is found collapsed in his cell, he is seen alive, if not well, soon afterwards.

If Roy ever were to depart, it should be under much better circumstances than a false murder accusation – but we'll update this page as and when more information comes in.

Actor Neilson, who has played the character since 1995, has revealed that he's enjoying telling this story for Roy, as it reflects moments from the character's past.

"It's a compliment but at the same time a responsibility. I do like when Roy is doing bits and pieces in scenes with other people and I get to spend time with my family and see my grandchildren but you never know when things are suddenly going to get busier and I’m prepared for that.

"What I do like about it is the way it has gone back 29 years to 1995 when Roy first arrived. It is reminiscent of that early Roy Cropper when people were suspicious of his behaviour and thought he was creepy. And all this history will be used against him, things that have happened in the past like abducting their foster child. All that makes this storyline interesting."

With no real evidence that Lauren is actually dead, we're hoping she'll return at some point in the near future and clear Roy's name, if no one else is able to do so.

In the meantime, we're expecting many more prison scenes for poor Roy, with, hopefully, a positive resolution to his plight.

