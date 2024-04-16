Meanwhile, Toyah's stepsister Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) continues to be enthralled by cult leader Rowan Cunliffe (Emrhys Cooper), and Asha Alahan (Tanisha Gorey) finds herself in trouble when she tries to help with Roy Cropper's (David Neilson) situation.

Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) makes a shock discovery about boss George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley), while Joel Deering (Calum Lill) hopes to rekindle his romance with Dee-Dee Bailey (Channique Sterling-Brown).

Bernie Winter (Jane Hazlegrove) is inspired when she witnesses son Paul Foreman (Peter Ash) entertaining, and could new love be in the air for Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson)?

Read on for all your Coronation Street spoilers from 22nd - 26th April 2024.

7 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Toyah Battersby reveals a dark secret

Toyah reveals a shocking truth. ITV

When Roy and Evelyn Plummer's (Maureen Lipman) dog Freddie goes missing, Toyah joins the search party, heading to the park.

There, she comes across two sleuths digging up a rose bed, and they tell Toyah they saw the dog digging in the same spot - and they believe this is where missing Lauren Bolton (Cait Fitton) could be buried.

Toyah sees red and picks up a shovel, using it to smash their car window while one of the sleuths films her on his phone. Nick arrives and persuades Toyah to back down, and she bursts into tears.

At home, Toyah has a go at Nick's upset son Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan) for losing Freddie in the first place, but soon the police call in looking for Toyah.

She later calls at the flower shop to buy a single yellow rose. When Joel asks who it's for, Toyah says it's for Leanne.

Leanne is bemused when Joel mentions this to her the next day, while Toyah makes out she binned the rose. Nick desperately tries to keep the peace between Leanne and Toyah, and Toyah insists she was right to defend Roy's reputation and stop the sleuths from desecrating such a special place.

Nick is puzzled by her choice of words, and later, he finds Toyah in tears while she admits that when she was 19, she gave birth to a stillborn baby girl, kept it a secret and buried her in that same spot in the park.

Taking a deep breath, Toyah tells Nick that the baby's father was her rapist, Phil Simmonds (Jack Deam).

Simon Barlow (Alex Bain) is oblivious to the tension as he arrives home and explains the police are digging up North Cross Park, and Bobby Crawford (Jack Carroll) says they've found a body.

Will Toyah face consequences for her decision all those years ago? As the week continues, Toyah helps Nick in the Bistro, but what does the future hold for her?

Anyone affected by Toyah's story can find support by visiting Rape Crisis, or calling their 24/7 Rape & Sexual Abuse Support Line on 0808 500 2222.

2. Rowan Cunliffe worms his way into Leanne Battersby's mind

Leanne is taken in by Rowan. ITV

Before Toyah's confession, Leanne FaceTimes Rowan to fill him in on her sister's negativity towards the Institute.

Rowan urges Leanne to distance herself from her sister, and after the truth comes out, Leanne tells Nick she feels betrayed and he should never have kept Toyah's secret from her.

Leanne immediately perks up when Rowan arrives to see her, and he suggests she should unburden herself of negativity and embark on some 'uploading'.

Leanne tries to object, but Rowan insists she should put herself first. Leanne talks Rowan through all the bad things that have happened in her life.

Rowan listens intently and assures her he's by her side every step of the way, but will she ever realise that he's manipulating her?

3. Asha Alahan in danger and will Roy Cropper discover the truth?

Will anyone save Asha? ITV

Sam is being watched by a sleuth as he offers to walk Freddie, and the youngster is distraught when he loses the dog.

Meanwhile, in the café, Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher), Asha and Evelyn watch a video uploaded by the sleuths, which reveals they've taken Freddie hostage - and to secure his safe return, Roy must confess to Lauren's murder!

Asha confides in twin brother Aadi Alahan (Adam Hussain) that she's had a response from the troll behind the video, and she's planned to meet them in the precinct.

Aadi offers to go with her, but he is distracted when Amy Barlow (Elle Mulvaney) asks him for a favour. Roy phones to wish Nina a happy birthday, and she makes out Freddie is fine and promises that Dee-Dee is working hard to secure his release from prison.

Asha fails to reach Aadi as she waits at the precinct alone, and as she tries to leave, TrueMan67 and his sidekick Banditman introduce themselves and ask Asha awkward questions. Is terrified Asha in serious danger?

In his cell, Roy tells the prison officer that new evidence has come to light and he hopes to be released, while in court, Dee-Dee makes a new case for a bail application based on Bobby's description of another man in Lauren's flat.

The judge refuses to grant Roy bail, but Dee-Dee urges Roy not to give up hope, and reveals the police are planning a reconstruction.

Roy asks Carla Barlow (Alison King) to visit him so they can discuss Bobby's statement, but has Roy worked out it's all a lie?

4. Todd Grimshaw uncovers George Shuttleworth's secret

Todd exposes a secret. ITV

Glenda Shuttleworth (Jodie Prenger) calls in with some washing, but she's offended when her brother George reveals he's updating his will and wants partner Eileen Grimshaw (Sue Cleaver) to be his power of attorney.

Eileen is suspicious when she finds son Todd plying George with tea and biscuits at the undertakers, and Todd is later intrigued to spot George filing away a copy of his new will.

Todd reads the document but is caught out by Eileen, and he reveals that George is leaving the business to him.

Eileen points out that George would change his mind if he knew that Todd had gone behind his back, but when Todd puts the will away he sees a copy of the late Archie Shuttleworth's (Roy Hudd) will and hides it in his pocket.

Eileen packs to leave for Thailand, and tells George that Todd has discovered Archie left half the undertakers' business to Glenda! George looks over the will and Todd tries to downplay it, but will George tell Glenda the truth?

5. Joel Deering makes a move on Dee-Dee Bailey

Will Dee-Dee agree to reunite with Joel? ITV

Joel in on a mission to make amends this week, and approaches Michael Bailey (Ryan Russell) to promise he'll never lie to Dee-Dee again.

Joel hopes he and Dee-Dee can get back together, and later he thanks her for coming with him to meet his daughter Maeve. But when Joel tries to kiss her, how will Dee-Dee respond?

Later, Joel reluctantly offers to help when Aadi reveals that Amy's charity worker has pulled out of a radio interview because of a crisis with a vulnerable family. Dee-Dee finds out from Aadi that Joel has agreed to represent a lady called Donna on behalf of a women's charity.

6. Bernie Winter's brainwave

Will Paul agree to Bernie's plan? ITV

Aadi encourages Amy to apply for the student radio presenter job, suggesting it as a platform for her women's charity work. Amy tells Bernie that she got the gig, but is now short of a guest for her first live interview after the charity worker pulled out.

Bernie returns home and watches dying son Paul telling his PA, Hannah, amusing stories, and it gives Bernie an idea.

Will Paul be persuaded to be Amy's guest on the radio? And as Paul continues to embrace life as much as possible during his battle with motor neurone disease, will this venture prove to be a happy memory for him?

For information and support on all aspects of motor neurone disease, visit the MND Association's website or call the charity on 0808 802 6262.

7. New love for Steve McDonald?

Will Steve regret letting Tim meddle? ITV

In the café, Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) advises Steve to arrange a date for his online love interest, Demi, to check she really exists and that she is who she says she is.

Tim is fed up with Steve's dithering, grabbing his phone off him and messaging Demi on Steve's behalf to ask for a date.

Will she agree? And is Steve really ready to move on from estranged wife Tracy Barlow (Kate Ford)?

