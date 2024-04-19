Meanwhile, locals including solicitor Dee-Dee Bailey (Channique Sterling-Brown) hoped that Roy would be proven innocent.

Having called niece Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher), Roy cut their chat short, keen to avoid talking about any hope there might be for his case. Nina told Carla Barlow (Alison King) and Abi Webster (Sally Carman) that she was worried Roy was depressed.

Max gave Bobby Crawford (Jack Carroll) a piece of his mind for not telling him about his new statement to the police, unaware that Bobby was fibbing about seeing a man fleeing Lauren's flat.

More like this

While Bobby stressed that he didn't think Daniel was to blame, Max became hellbent on proving Daniel was involved.

Daniel's girlfriend Bethany Platt (Lucy Fallon) revealed that Bobby was behind his latest bout of questioning, not Max, while Daniel lamented an article that branded Lauren's flat as a 'knocking shop'.

As the conversation turned to escort work, Daniel was inspired to get in touch with old friend Nicky Wheatley (Kimberly Hart-Simpson), who used to be a sex worker.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Max ignored cousin Bethany's warning to leave Daniel alone, and as he spotted Daniel on the move, Max and Bobby followed him to the precinct, where he and Nicky had a friendly reunion. Max took photos of the encounter, convinced he had caught Daniel "red-handed".

DS Swain (Vicky Myers) later visited Daniel yet again and was forced to reveal she knew he had been with two known sex workers that day. Daniel returned from another grilling, but Bethany was unimpressed that he had lied to her about Nicky.

Daniel insisted that he merely wanted advice from Nicky, who was now an outreach worker, on what might have happened to Lauren.

Bethany asked Daniel for some space, and he spent more time with Nicky, who shared that she knew plenty of young women just like Lauren and would ask around for any sightings of her.

Daniel went on to ask if Nicky had ever been contacted by Roy back when she was still a sex worker. Nicky said she had never met Roy, but added that this didn't mean he had never been with a sex worker.

When Bethany interrupted, Nicky assured her that there was nothing going on between her and Daniel, and that she would expose him herself if he was a cheat. Once alone with Bethany, Daniel told her of his doubts over Roy, and she was stunned!

In his cell, isolated Roy was plagued by visions of Lauren, but will the truth ever come out about what has happened to her?

Coronation Street fans have adopted the same campaign for Roy's innocence that the ITV soap used for other wrongly convicted characters, like Deirdre Barlow (Anne Kirkbride).

ITV's Granada Reports newsreader Lucy Meacock filmed a special scene reporting on Roy being charged with murder, but how long will he be behind bars for?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.