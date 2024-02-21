Lauren also asked Bethany Platt (Lucy Fallon) to write up the story of how she was brainwashed by the far-right group, but was disappointed with the small fee that would come out of it.

Roy Cropper (David Neilson) caught Lauren rifling through Bethany's bag, and had no choice but to sack her.

Lauren backtracked over the far-right story, but Bethany was determined to pursue it and was undeterred when she received a nasty message from one of Lauren's old contacts.

Meanwhile, after upsetting Lauren over what Max Turner (Paddy Bever) and Sabrina Adetiba (Luana Santos) had told him about her O-Vidz content, Bobby found out about Lauren losing her job.

Roy visited Lauren to give her her wages and some extra money to help out, and Lauren thanked him for his kindness and revealed she was moving away for a fresh start, where no one knew about her past. Roy shook Lauren's hand, wished her well and said his goodbyes.

But when Bobby went to see Lauren, he found her door unlocked, music blaring and an untouched bacon sandwich on the side, but no sign of her. It seemed that Lauren had either left in a hurry, or been taken away against her will.

Worried, Bobby left the flat and told Max. Max felt Bobby was overreacting, but is Lauren in danger? Might the contact who threatened Bethany have come after Lauren and snatched her? Or has the unknown man she was dating kidnapped her?

