She portrayed Faye for over 10 years and now, she has lifted the lid on if she would return.

During an appearance on The One Show, Ellie responded to the question of whether she would step back onto the cobbles or not.

"I mean never say never," she said. "Obviously, [Faye] didn't die." Indeed, this does leave the door somewhat open!

Leach added: "I spent so many amazing years there, I grew up there, and they will always be like my family, so yeah, it was an amazing experience and I loved it."

While nothing is confirmed of Ellie's return to Weatherfield, fans will be able to catch the actress in other projects.

The Strictly winner is set to star in the UK touring production of Cluedo 2 - The Next Chapter, in which she will portray Miss Scarlett.

She will be starring alongside Jason Durr (Casualty), Jack Bennett and Hannah Boyce.

"After an incredible year I'm so excited to join the cast of Cluedo 2," said Leach. "I am delighted to make my stage acting debut as Miss Scarlett and I can’t wait to work with Jason and the talented cast."

Ellie shot to further fame late last year after she was crowned the winner of Strictly Come Dancing. The actress was partnered with Vito Coppola and the pair scored 115 on the final night. We shall follow her next moves with great interest!

