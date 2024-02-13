In a Q&A ahead of the scenes, Lill told RadioTimes.com and other press that technically, Joel and Emily are going through a divorce, but legally, it's a whole different story.

"So we find out that he's actually got a wife and a daughter," Lill explained. "He's going through the divorce, but legally, she's not his ex-wife yet. So his soon to be ex wife, Emily turns up out of the blue and confronts him saying, 'We need to do this now. I'm sick of waiting.'

"And it's finalising the divorce and this happens in the bistro, and Toyah has kind of twigged that there's something a bit odd here, and a bit strange about this woman and then she's shown the CCTV, this whole interaction to Dee-Dee. [It all] kind of unravels."

More like this

Calum Lill as Joel Deering. ITV

As for why Joel has deceived Dee-Dee for so long, Lill believes it's a matter of Joel just waiting for the right time to tell the truth, but has dug himself a deeper hole.

Viewers will soon be able to give their own verdict as to whether or not Joel is hiding something more from Dee-Dee and while remaining tight-lipped about future scenes, Lill hinted that the introduction of his parents will soon reveal all.

Read more:

Speaking of Joel's reasoning for his behaviour, Lill teased that it could be the matter of his upbringing.

He told RadioTimes.com and other press: "It's kind of the the middle child of a middle class family. And he's probably navigating that and trying to be good enough. I'm looking forward to [seeing that] play out and see[ing] how that unfolds."

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews an spoilers. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.