Meanwhile, Joel Deering's (Calum Lill) secret is revealed, leaving girlfriend Dee-Dee Bailey (Channique Sterling-Brown) reeling.

Also, Lauren Bolton (Cait Fitton) gives Bethany Platt (Lucy Fallon) some material for an article, but danger could be lurking for the pair.

Finally, Tracy McDonald's (Kate Ford) affair is about to be rumbled by Sally Metcalfe (Sally Dynevor)!

More like this

Read on for all your Coronation Street spoilers from 19th - 21st February 2024.

5 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Liam faces a wait for mental health recovery

Liam in Coronation Street. ITV

An exhausted Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) watches over son Liam as he sleeps, and calls the doctor to demand an urgent appointment.

Liam opens up to Dr Gaddas (Christine Mackie), admitting his life became so unbearable that he just wanted to end it.

Dr Gaddas tells Maria that she's referring Liam to a mental health unit, but there's a long waiting list.

In the meantime, she advises Maria to keep a close eye on him - but how long will Liam have to wait for medical help?

The Samaritans are available 24/7 if you need to talk. You can contact them for free by calling 116 123, email jo@samaritans.org or head to the website to find your nearest branch.

There is also help for teens struggling with their mental health at Mind.

2. Sean makes discovery about Dylan as Gary attacks Mason

Sean learns that Dylan has been tormenting Liam. ITV

When nasty Mason goads Liam's stepdad Gary Windass (Mikey North), telling him that Liam should watch his back, Gary sees red and and throws the teen to the ground.

Sean Tully (Antony Cotton) dashes over and threatens to report Gary to the police. Sean becomes determined to clear son Dylan's name, and demands he hand over his phone.

But as Sean scrolls through Dylan's messages, a look of horror appears on his face.

As the week continues, it's Dylan's birthday and George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley), Mary Taylor (Patti Clare) and Eileen Grimshaw (Sue Cleaver) make a fuss of him.

But Sean can barely look at Dylan, although he hands over an engraved watch as a gift. Eileen urges Sean to talk to Dylan properly - but will Dylan show remorse for bullying Liam?

3. Joel stuns Dee-Dee with big confession

Joel is caught out. ITV

As Joel leaves a loved up Dee-Dee's flat, a receipt falls from his wallet and Dee-Dee sees it's from a jewellers - and that Joel spent a lot of money.

He arrives to find Dee-Dee, Alya Nazir (Sair Khan) and Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) discussing the receipt, and Joel makes out he bought cufflinks.

Alya jokes about his expensive taste, but later spots him in a car, being driven by a sullen-looking woman.

As Alya watches, her suspicions grow, and soon she has some CCTV footage to show Dee-Dee from the Bistro.

Dee-Dee confronts Joel, who admits he has a wife, Emily, and daughter, Maisie. Joel says his wife threw him out when she was pregnant because he had an affair, and Dee-Dee is left shocked. How will she deal with Joel?

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

4. Is Lauren in danger as Bethany receives a threat?

Lauren plans an exit - but has she been kidnapped? ITV

Bobby Crawford (Jack Carroll) tells Lauren he knows about her O-Vidz videos and that he's worried about her, but Lauren clams up, leaving him frustrated.

Lauren tells Bethany she's skint, and wonders if she'll write up her story of being brainwashed by a far right group to sell it to a magazine.

As the week continues, Bobby calls at the café to look for Lauren, and is put out to hear that Roy Cropper (David Neilson) has sacked her.

Roy calls in at Lauren's flat with her wages, and she thanks him for his kindness and tells him she's leaving Weatherfield to start afresh.

When Bobby finds Lauren's flat unlocked, he lets himself in - but there's no sign of her.

He sends her a text and leaves, locking the door behind him. Bobby tells Max Turner (Paddy Bever) that he found the flat unlocked but Lauren missing. Is she in danger?

Meanwhile, Bethany tells Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) about the far right article, and shows him a threatening message she's received from one of Lauren's old contacts. Has the decision to publish a tell-all story put the girls in danger?

5. Sally is onto cheating Tracy after near-miss

Tracy makes up an excuse. ITV

Steve admits to daughter Amy Barlow (Elle Mulvaney) that he's been neglecting Tracy and is planning a romantic meal at the Bistro.

Tracy throws a smug grin Tommy Orpington's (Matt Milburn) way, but when Steve apologises for taking his wife for granted and tells her he loves her, she masks her guilt.

The following day, Tracy tells Tommy she has the house to herself and he can't resist her. But this coincides with Gav Adetiba (Noah Olaoye) cleaning the windows at the house.

Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) gives him a hand with the ladder, and when Tracy sees Tim's face at the bedroom window, she screams.

Tim's mortified and hurries down the ladder, while Tracy emerges from the house in her dressing gown.

She convinces Tim and Gav that she and Steve were having a bit of fun, but she'd be grateful if they kept it to themselves.

At home, Tim updates Sally on his eyeful. But when Steve later tells Sally he spent all day in his taxi, Sally secretly wonders who was in bed with Tracy. Will she rumble Tracy and Tommy's affair?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.