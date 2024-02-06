In Radio Times' new video and podcast series The Best Ever, guests from the worlds of TV, Film and Entertainment will be tackling some of pop culture's biggest conversation points.

From action movies to TV detectives, we'll be asking... which truly was the best ever?

In this latest episode, Jon Sen (former executive producer on EastEnders and Casualty) and Sharon Marshall (journalist, broadcaster and writer on Emmerdale and EastEnders) join the panel to debate the Best Ever Soap Storyline.

More like this

Hosted by Morgan Jeffery (Executive Editor, RadioTimes.com), The Best Ever will see a different line-up of guests go head-to-head each week – expect strong opinions, fiery debate and big laughs as the panel compete to pick up the coveted Best Ever trophy.

This week, Jon and Sharon are joined by soap super-fan Lewis Knight (Trends Editor, RadioTimes.com) as each make their case for why their favourite soap story should be top of any list.

Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) and Grant Mitchell (Ross Kemp) in EastEnders. BBC

Two of the all-time-great affair plots – Coronation Street's Ken/Deirdre/Mike love triangle, and EastEnders' 'Sharongate' – come up for discussion, as does one of EastEnders' most controversial and widely-discussed storylines, the abuse of Little Mo Slater by her vicious husband Trevor Morgan.

Plus, our panellists debate the ingredients of a truly memorable soap storyline and deliver insights from behind the camera, including the challenges a soap's creative team face in tackling tough topics responsibly.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Did you agree with the verdict? Which soap storyline is your favourite? Let us know on X @radiotimes.

We'll be bringing you new episodes weekly – to be the first to hear about them and enjoy additional exclusive content from each episode go to RadioTimes.com/TheBestEver.

You can also subscribe to The Best Ever as a podcast.

Join us again next Thursday (8th February) as we debate the The Best Ever Doctor Who Monster, with special guests Sophie Aldred (Ace) and Dan Starkey (Strax the Sontaran).

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this discussion, you can visit Refuge for more information and contact 0808 2000 247 for support. Help can also be found at The Hideout. Anyone affected by Little Mo's story can find support by visiting Rape Crisis, or calling our 24/7 Rape & Sexual Abuse Support Line on 0808 500 2222.

Read more:

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.