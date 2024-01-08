From action movies to TV detectives, we'll be asking... which truly was the best ever?

In this latest episode, Craig Parkinson – star of Line of Duty and Grace – joins the Radio Times team to share his pick for the Best Ever TV/Film Detective... and his answer might surprise you!

Hosted by Morgan Jeffery (Executive Editor, RadioTimes.com), The Best Ever will see a different line-up of guests go head-to-head each week – expect strong opinions, fiery debate and big laughs as the panel compete to pick up the coveted Best Ever trophy.

This week, Craig also reveals his take on what qualifies a character as an on-screen detective (does Happy Valley's Catherine Cawood count?) and shares some honourable mentions that didn't quite make the cut – from 1980s icons to more modern anti-heroes.

Did you agree with the verdict? Who is your favourite TV or film detective? Let us know on X @radiotimes.

We’ll be bringing you new episodes weekly – to be the first to hear about them and enjoy additional exclusive content from each episode go to RadioTimes.com/TheBestEver.

You can also subscribe to The Best Ever as a podcast.

Join us again next Thursday (18th January) as we debate the Best Ever Bond movie, with The Fast Show star and 007 novelist Charlie Higson.

