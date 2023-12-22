From action movies to TV detectives, we'll be asking... which truly was the best ever?

In our first episode, Nicholas Briggs – voice of the Daleks and Creative Director and Executive Producer at Big Finish – and Beth Axford – author and super-fan – join the Radio Times team to debate which is the greatest Doctor Who story produced between 1963 and the present day.

Hosted by Morgan Jeffery (Executive Editor, RadioTimes.com), The Best Ever will see a different line-up of guests go head-to-head each week – expect strong opinions, fiery debate and big laughs as the panel compete to pick up the coveted Best Ever trophy.

Our guests also share their earliest Doctor Who memories, delve into why the show means so much to them, and touch on a few episodes that are more divisive among the fandom...

Join us again next Thursday (4th January) as we debate the Best Ever TV Thriller, with special guests Harry and Jack Williams (writers/creators of The Tourist, Boat Story, The Missing and more).

Doctor Who will return in 2024, with guests star including Aneurin Barnard, Indira Varma, Lenny Rush and Jonathan Groff joining new series leads Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson.

