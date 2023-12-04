Paterson Joseph (Vigil) and Daisy Haggard (Back to Life) lead the cast as Samuel and Janet respectively, two ordinary strangers who happen to stumble on a shipwrecked supply of cocaine on a quiet beach one fateful morning.

They attempt to make a fortune by selling it on to a local drug dealer, but inadvertently set off a chain of events that leaves several people dead.

The chaotic conflict between these unassuming partners in crime and their ruthless rivals – The Tailor (Tcheky Karyo) and henchman Guy (Craig Fairbrass) – has come to a dramatic end, leaving fans to wonder if there could be another chapter.

Here's everything we know so far about the future of Boat Story.

Will there be a Boat Story season 2?

Daisy Haggard stars in Boat Story. BBC/Two Brothers/Matt Squire

At the time of writing, it seems unlikely that Boat Story will return for a second season – at least, not with stars Daisy Haggard and Paterson Joseph attached.

RadioTimes.com sat down with the two of them earlier this year and they told us that writers Harry and Jack Williams envisioned their characters' journeys as a one-and-done event.

"I would say anything can conceivably be continued or regenerated in a second season, but I'm not sure that that is their intention," said Haggard.

"I think that this story is completed in its own way. And I think that's a question for the Two Brothers rather than us, because we never know. But [they have said] this is a story in completion as it stands. It feels like it's a limited series."

Joseph interjected: "It's one of those great ones, though, because when it ends, there is a part of you as an audience member that goes, 'Oh, but come on!' Even though it's finished, I want to know what happens [next]."

Haggard added: "Any good story that's got deep-rooted characters can go anywhere. But currently, their decision is that this is it."

However, if that post-credits scene is any indication, it's possible that the Williams brothers could instead be eyeing an anthology format for Boat Story, with different characters taking focus in a possible second run.

When could a potential Boat Story season 2 be released?

If Boat Story were to get an unexpected renewal, it's possible the show could follow a similar production cycle to the Williams brothers' other madcap crime thriller, The Tourist.

That show took two years to return after its smash-hit first season, which would point to a possible Boat Story return in late 2025.

Who could star in a potential Boat Story season 2?

(L-R) Tcheky Karyo and Joanna Scanlan star in Boat Story. BBC/Two Brothers/Matt Squire

If Boat Story were to return for a second season, there are several characters who could be explored further.

One option would be to continue the story of Janet (Daisy Haggard) and Alan (Oliver Sheridan), now exiled to Cuba, and reveal whether they ever get a chance at an ordinary life.

There's also the matter of Pat Tooh, played by Joanna Scanlan, whose story ended on a rather bleak note – but seems poised for a brighter chapter with the promised arrival of a man called Carlos.

Lastly, the surprising Boat Story post-credits scene could lay the groundwork for another instalment, revealing that the narrator (played by The Tourist's Ólafur Darri Ólafsson) is a man named Elias, seemingly in the middle of a major crime of his own.

Whether any of these successors comes to fruition depends on the willingness of the Williams brothers and how popular the series proves to be, with the BBC likely to need strong numbers to justify a recommission.

Is there a trailer for Boat Story season 2?

Alas, there's no new footage from Boat Story to dive into just yet – but we'll update this page if anything fresh arrives.

