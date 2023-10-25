Parkinson recently caught up with RadioTimes.com exclusively, and when asked how he looks back at his time on Doctor Who, he said: "With so much love and fondness. I mean, talk about a juggernaut. That was incredible."

He continued: "Of course it was otherworldly, but to work with Jodie [Whittaker] and Mandip [Gill] on that was heaps and heaps of fun, and I think the way that Jodie left the show, it'll be in people's minds for a long, long time.

"But, you know, the Grand Serpent isn't dead – he’s floating out there somewhere in space, so who knows?"

Parkinson was speaking with RadioTimes.com about his current role in new detective drama Mrs Sidhu Investigates, in which he plays long-suffering divorcee DCI Burton, who forms an unofficial partnership with the titular sleuth.

We currently know of a number of returning stars set to appear in future episodes of Doctor Who, including David Tennant, Catherine Tate, Jemma Redgrave and more, and we also know of a major new villain joining the show, played by Jinkx Monsoon.

When it comes to more familiar antagonists, all eyes are currently on the Toymaker, a character who originally faced off against William Hartnell's First Doctor and has not been seen on-screen in 57 years.

He is being played in this year's 60th anniversary specials by Neil Patrick Harris, who previously explained how he became involved with the show.

He said: "I get a text from Russell T Davies saying, 'So, I'm doing this thing and I've written a thing and there's a part in it that you might like. I think it's delicious. Is it OK if I send it to you?'

"And I say, 'Of course, Russell, you're Russell T Davies. Of course.' And he sent it and I started reading it, and from the very, very first scene, I was like, 'Ah, this is delicious.'"

