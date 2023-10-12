However, ahead of the upcoming 60th anniversary specials, the showrunner has teased that there will be a little connection to the show, joking that it was part of "the RTD Universe".

Speaking in this week's edition of Doctor Who Magazine, Davies said: "You’ve seen that lovely great big pre-Strictly trailer. The UNIT Tower with its built-in helipad on the 55th floor. I mean, get in!"

He added that there was "so much more on the way this year", including: "Miriam Margolyes’s Meep, and the brand new TARDIS interior, oh, and that terrifying scene with Sue, not to mention two celebrity historical figures thrown in for good measure, plus the sheer goddamn mystery of Special 2, and like a cherry on top, a genuine in-universe crossover with my ITV drama from earlier this year, Nolly, which is truly canonical and official, because I say so."

Speaking further about that crossover, he said: "I told Charlie Quinn, the script editor of Nolly, what I’d done, and he actually gasped, 'It’s the RTD Universe!' Promote that man."

It remains to be seen exactly how the two shows will cross over, but that's one more thing for fans to look forward to ahead of the specials next month.

Helena Bonham Carter as Noele Gordon in Nolly. ITV

Nolly premiered on ITVX in February this year and starred Helena Bonham Carter as iconic Crossroads star Noele Gordon, telling the story of how she was suddenly fired from the soap after 18 years as one of its most prominent stars.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com about the three-parter last year, Davies said: "It's very much a story of how women are treated by the industry, but it's not a Me Too story, that's what I liked about it.

"We're fortunate in this day and age that Me Too stories are coming out and are being said, but I think they only scratch the surface.

"The problems that women have with men are not only sexual problems – men have power and authority and tempers and whims on a level that goes far beyond the sexual."

The front cover of Doctor Who Magazine issue 596. Doctor Who Magazine

