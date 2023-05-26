As the Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials and season 14 get ever closer, we already know a number of the show's stars who will be returning to their roles.

However, one figure who hasn't yet been mentioned for a potential return is River Song, the Doctor's wife who is played primarily by Alex Kingston and has had adventures with the Tenth, Eleventh and Twelfth Doctors. That is, until now.

Speaking with this month's Doctor Who Magazine, Kingston teased a potential return for the character, saying: "You can go forward with River, you don’t always have to go back. She’s saved within a computer and she can then go anywhere. I don’t think she’s quite gone yet."

Kingston last appeared on the show in the 2015 Christmas special The Husbands of River Song, where she first met Peter Capaldi's Doctor.

This isn't the first time Kingston has expressed interest in making a return to the long-running sci-fi show.

Last year, when asked at London Film and Comic Con 2022 whether she would be coming back to the show, she said: "Who knows? Bring it on, Ncuti, is all I'm saying!"

As well as all the returning stars, there have also been a number of famous faces added to the cast in recent weeks, including Jonathan Groff, Indira Varma and Jinkx Monsoon.

They will all join Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor and Millie Gibson's Ruby Sunday in season 14 when it debuts next year.

