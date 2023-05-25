In fact, a classic actor's return has been teased, with script editor Scott Handcock revealing that the familiar name partnered with drag legend Jinkx Monsoon , who will be starring as powerful new villain in the upcoming season.

Amid casting announcements galore, it seems there's plenty more exciting news to come from Doctor Who .

Writing in his Production Diary in Doctor Who Magazine, Handcock recalled filming on Wednesday 19th April.

He said: "It’s a triple-unit shoot day as Julie Anne Robinson wraps on Block Three, David Tennant continues with his publicity material for the specials, and Ben Chessell kicks off filming on Block Four – with Jinkx Monsoon’s announcement.

"What isn’t announced is that Jinkx’s first day on set teams her with an unexpected name from the Tom Baker era."

Get your guesses in now!

Tom Baker as the Fourth Doctor in Doctor Who. BBC One

Elsewhere, Handcock added: "David Tennant returns to Cardiff to shoot publicity material for this year’s anniversary specials. On Stage 3, he’s also reunited with two familiar actors from 2008."

Could those two familiar actors be the previously announced Jacqueline King (Sylvia Noble) and Karl Collins (Shaun Temple)? Or someone else entirely? So many questions!

We've still had a lot of casting news to keep us going though, as it was recently revealed that Indira Varma will be returning to the Whoniverse as the mysterious Duchess we've all been told to keep an eye out for.

Fans will remember that Varma previously starred as Suzie in Torchwood.

Varma said of her new role: "I’m thrilled to be in Doctor Who and particularly excited to be crossing cosmic paths with Ncuti, as the Doctor, and look forward to creating interplanetary mischief with him.

"I loved playing Suzie Costello for Russell T Davies in Torchwood so am thrilled to be entering this world again."

Showrunner Russell T Davies added: "I'm overjoyed to be reunited with Indira after our Torchwood days, and this part is truly spectacular! A whole new audience will be hiding behind the settee when the Duchess unleashes her terror."

We're ready!

