From action movies to TV detectives, we'll be asking... which truly was the best ever?

In this latest episode, Merlin and Outlander star Alexander Vlahos joins the panel to debate the Best Ever Sci-Fi TV Show.

Hosted by Morgan Jeffery (Executive Editor, RadioTimes.com), The Best Ever will see a different line-up of guests go head-to-head each week – expect strong opinions, fiery debate and big laughs as the panel compete to pick up the coveted Best Ever trophy.

Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson in Doctor Who. BBC

This week, Alexander Vlahos, Space Precinct actor Richard James, and Louise Griffin (RadioTimes.com's Sci-Fi & Fantasy Editor) each make their case for why their favourite science-fiction series should be top of any list.

Plus, the panel debate the difference between science-fiction and science-fantasy, whether a relative newcomer like Black Mirror deserves a place among the greats, and if picking the entire Star Trek franchise is just cheating...

Join us again next Thursday (1st February) as we debate the Best Ever TV Twist, with special guests Wilfred Webster (The Traitors) and Richard Fee (producer of Netflix's Fool Me Once).

