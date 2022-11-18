From the late 1950s through to the mid-2000s, Anderson created or co-created a string of iconic family adventure series including Thunderbirds (1965-66), Stingray (1964-65), Captain Scarlet and the Mysterons (1967-68) and Space: 1999 (1975-77).

An unproduced television series from legendary producer Gerry Anderson is finally set to materialise – as a novel.

One planned project, Intergalactic Rescue 4, was pitched to US broadcaster NBC in the 1970s but never made – now, the original story treatments have been adapted into a novel by author Richard James.

The book will be unveiled at this weekend’s London Film and Comic Con, with Anderson Entertainment creating a limited run of 300 hardback copies, with any remaining copies set to be available to fans via the Gerry Anderson Store beginning 25th November.

Intergalactic Rescue 4 Anderson Entertainment

A synopsis for the novel teases: "It is the 22nd Century. The League of Planets has tasked Jason Stone, Anne Warran, and their two robots, Alpha and Zeta, to explore the galaxy, bringing hope to those in need of rescue.

"On board Intergalactic Rescue 4, they travel to ice moons and jungle planets in 10 exciting adventures that see them journey further across the stars than anyone before. But what are the secret transmissions that Anne discovers? And why do their rescues seem to be taking them on a predetermined course? Soon, Anne discovers that her co-pilot, Jason, might be on a quest of his own."

Intergalactic Rescue 4 will also be available as an audiobook – read by New Captain Scarlet actor Wayne Forester – in early 2023 on CD and download, with the first story also available for fans to hear for free on the Anderson Entertainment YouTube channel.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"Dad had Intergalactic Rescue 4 planned as a 10-episode series," said Jamie Anderson, son of Gerry Anderson and managing director of Anderson Entertainment. "What’s so interesting to me about Intergalactic Rescue 4 is that it's Thunderbirds meets Lost in Space. This was in late 1975, and was proposed to NBC as a live-action series.

"Richard James has done a masterful job of converting Dad’s original story treatments and bringing them to life as a novel. It’s another fascinating glimpse into the Anderson shows that might have been!"

More like this

James – who also starred in Anderson series Space Precinct (1994-95) – previously adapted an unmade film script co-written by Gerry Anderson, Five Star Five, into a novel.

Read more:

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or find more to watch with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.