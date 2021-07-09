Stingray audio drama based on classic TV series confirmed for August release from Big Finish

Stand by for action – Big Finish are about to launch… Stingray!

Best known for their Doctor Who audio drama ranges, Big Finish are now collaborating with Anderson Entertainment, the company formed by legendary TV producer Gerry Anderson, for a series of new releases based on his works.

The first, Thunderbirds: Terror from the Stars, came out in May and following July’s previously announced Five Star Five: John Lovell and the Zargon Threat (based on an un-filmed movie script co-written by Anderson), the next release for August will be Stingray: Operation Icecap.

Inspired by the classic 1964 Supermarionation series and adapted from a 1965 spin-off novel written by John Theydon, Operation Icecap will be a full-cast audio adaptation by Ben Page, with a cast including Marc Silk (Thunderbirds Are Go), Wayne Forester (New Captain Scarlet) and Nicholas Briggs (Doctor Who).

The synopsis reads: “The Stingray crew discover an ancient diving bell that leads them on an expeditionary voyage through the freezing waters of Antarctica to the land of a lost civilisation. Close on the heels of Troy Tempest and the pride of the World Aquanaut Security Patrol is the evil undersea ruler Titan.

“Ahead of them are strange creatures who inhabit underground waterways, and an otherworldly force with hidden powers strong enough to overwhelm even Stingray’s defences. Stand by for action as the mighty Stingray launches again in this classic adventure!”

Originally airing 39 episodes between October 1964 and June 1965, Stingray was co-created by Gerry and Sylvia Anderson and charted the heroic exploits of World Aquanaut Security Patrol (WASP) agent Troy Tempest and his team as they came into contact with underwater civilizations.

Ahead of the release of Operation Icecap and Five Star Five: John Lovell and the Zargon Threat, Jamie Anderson – executive producer of Anderson Entertainment – said: “It’s great that we’re able to bring these two very different projects to life through the glorious medium of audio, and there’s no better digital partner for us than Big Finish. Both releases share the Anderson magic despite their genesis being separated by 15 years. I can’t wait for Anderson fans, and brand-new listeners, to enjoy these new sci-fi extravaganzas!”

Both releases are now available to pre-order as digital downloads priced at £16.99 from bigfinish.com, while CD copies and hardback copies of the novel versions will be available from the Gerry Anderson Store.

