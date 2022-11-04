Following on from August's Thunderbirds Versus The Hood , 25th November will see the release of Thunderbirds: Fire and Fury, containing two stories adapted from TV Century 21 comic strips.

International Rescue are taking flight once more in two new Thunderbirds audio adventures from Big Finish Productions and Anderson Entertainment.

A synopsis for The Space Mirror – originally by Alan Fennell and adapted by Iain Meadows – reads: "When a freak solar event boils the Antarctic Ocean threatening the lives of sailors on a supply run, Gordon and Virgil Tracy are called to action. Meanwhile, a sinister satellite orbits the Earth, preparing to strike a very precise target. Once again, International Rescue are called but things don’t go to plan.

"With John Tracy missing from Thunderbird 5 and Alan Tracy under attack in Thunderbird 3, the International Rescue team faces one of its most deadly adversaries as it come up against the power of Soltan’s Space Mirror..."

The second story on the set is Blazing Danger – originally by Alan Fennell and adapted by Nicholas Briggs.

The synopsis reads: "When Lady Penelope and her faithful manservant Parker make their latest visit to Tracy Island, they’re keen to experience a rescue mission. Reluctantly, Jeff Tracy agrees to them taking a test flight in Thunderbird 2. But fiery events in Canada soon overtake them, and International Rescue’s British agents find themselves flung into a full-blown danger zone, packed with peril and treachery."

Featured in the cast for these stories, inspired by the classic puppet series created by Gerry and Sylvia Anderson, is impressionist and actor Jon Culshaw (as Jeff Tracy and Parker), Genevieve Gaunt (as Lady Penelope), Wayne Forester (as Brains), Joe Jameson (as Alan Tracy) and Justin T Lee (as Scott Tracy).

The cast of Thunderbirds: Fire and Fury – [L-R] Joe Jameson (Alan Tracy), Wayne Forester (Brains), Genevieve Gaunt (Lady Penelope), Jon Culshaw (Jeff Tracy, Parker)

"The cast have been amazing," said producer Andrew Clements. "It never fails to amaze me how these hugely talented actors bring these iconic characters to life in such an authentic and engaging way. Combined with the wonderful sound design and score, it captures the feel of Classic Thunderbirds adventure like it's 1965 all over again!

"Thankfully the COVID-19 situation has improved and the easing of restrictions allowed for almost everyone to record together in a single studio. It really gave the production a lovely close-knit feel and brought a new energy to the recording sessions."

Big Finish/Anderson Entertainment

Thunderbirds: Fire and Fury is now available to pre-order for £9.99 as a digital download from bigfinish.com and is also available to pre-order on CD from the Gerry Anderson Store.

The original Thunderbirds ran for 32 episodes across 2 seasons, aired between 30th September 1965 and 25th December 1966, and also spawned two film spin-offs – 1966's Thunderbirds Are Go and 1968's Thunderbird 6.

