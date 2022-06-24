Thunderbirds to be revived as a full-cast audio drama

Created by Gerry and Sylvia Anderson, the original television series – filmed using a form of puppetry dubbed "Supermarionation" – aired 32 episodes across 1965 and 1966, charting the adventures of the life-saving organisation International Rescue.

TV classic Thunderbirds is being revived for a new full-cast audio drama.

The team used a range of high-tech equipment to carry out their rescues, including the titular Thunderbirds – advanced craft for travelling across land, sea, air and space.

Though producers Anderson Entertainment have previously released audiobooks based on the series, August 2022 release Thunderbirds Versus The Hood will be the first full-cast audio drama spin-off.

The set will include two stories adapted from Thunderbirds comic strips: 'The Vanishing Ray' and 'Brains is Dead'.

Thunderbirds Versus The Hood cover art Anderson Entertainment

"I’ve been itching to bring Thunderbirds to the world of audio drama for years, and now, having created a range of audiobooks, this felt like the perfect time to bring some exhilarating Thunderbirds adventures to life," said Jamie Anderson, son of Gerry and managing director of Anderson Entertainment.

"We have such an impressive array of voice talent working across our titles that it made sense to bring them all together for the start of this sensational new range of Thunderbirds stories."

You can listen to a trailer for the release below:

The new audios will feature the voices of Jon Culshaw (as Parker), Genevieve Gaunt (as Lady Penelope) and Justin T Lee (as The Hood), with additional voices provided by Wayne Forester, Joe Jameson, Andrew Clements, Chris Dale and Ben Page. Directing is Samuel Clemens, son of The Avengers writer/producer Brian Clemens.

Thunderbirds Versus The Hood runs for approximately 80 minutes and is available for pre-order now.

