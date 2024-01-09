Drama Queens is set to provide a focus on Manchester and the Northwest and will provide "exclusive access to the cast’s professional commitments, as they juggle late-night finishes, photo shoots, and last-minute line learning, with their family lives."

The official release adds: "Viewers can expect an inside look at the real, unscripted lives of these beloved soap stars, going behind the scenes of red-carpet events, awards ceremonies, house moves, and precious family moments. With the soap stars leading interconnected lives, the series introduces the genuine friendship groups between them."

No cast members have been officially confirmed to be in the series but there will be familiar faces from the casts of Coronation Street, Emmerdale, and Hollyoaks.

Rebecca Kenny-Smith, Director of Programming, Unscripted, at Lime Pictures said: "We're thrilled to bring audiences a new kind of reality show that goes beyond the glitz and glamour, offering a genuine and raw portrayal of what it's really like to be a soap star."

Meanwhile, Paul Mortimer, Director of Reality Commissioning & Acquisitions and Controller at ITV2, ITVBe & CITV, added: "ITV are excited to bring a brand-new commission to viewers' screens in 2024, which will showcase the real lives of some of the country’s best-loved soap stars.

"This behind-the-scenes journey is bound to strengthen the bond between audiences and these beloved TV personalities, reigniting your love for them in a whole new way."

Drama Queens is expected to air in the Spring on ITVBe.

