Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott) is back in Weatherfield, much to a stressed Daisy Midgeley's (Charlotte Jordan) surprise, while Carla Barlow (Alison King) may have rumbled Daisy and Jenny Connor's (Sally Ann Matthews) secret.

Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) is stuck with Harvey Gaskell's (Will Mellor) dodgy plan, while Dee-Dee Bailey (Channique Sterling-Brown) comes face to face with Emily, estranged wife of Joel Deering (Calum Lill).

Elsewhere, Bobby Crawford (Jack Carroll) worries for Lauren Bolton's (Cait Fitton) welfare, while Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) wants to reveal the truth to pal Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson).

Read on for all your Coronation Street spoilers from 26th February - 1st March 2024.

7 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Bully Mason Radcliffe threatens Dylan Wilson

Luca Toolan and Liam McCheyne as Dylan and Mason in Coronation Street. ITV

Sean Tully (Antony Cotton) makes son Dylan promise to give Mrs Crawshaw (Carla Mendonça) the names of Liam Connor's (Charlie Wrenshall) bullies.

But when Dylan reads a threatening text from Mason, he's scared. Dylan shows the headteacher the texts on his phone, but when she asks him to name the other bullies, will he do so?

As the week continues, Gary Windass (Mikey North) tells wife Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) they need to come up with a better plan to look after son Liam, who is suicidal after his ordeal. Gary thinks that watching Liam around the clock is in danger of making Maria ill.

Meanwhile, Dylan furtively retrieves his confiscated phone and listens to a message from Mason. Can Dylan break free from Mason's grip?

The Samaritans are available 24/7 if you need to talk. You can contact them for free by calling 116 123, email jo@samaritans.org or head to the website to find your nearest branch.

There is also help for teens struggling with their mental health at Mind.

2. Ryan Connor returns to surprise Daisy Midgeley

Ryan is back - for Daisy? ITV

When Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) asks Daisy to look after his young son Bertie for a few hours, she agrees, and confides in Glenda Shuttleworth (Jodie Prenger) that there's still a spark between herself and Daniel.

Daisy hopes they can still get back together, But the week takes a turn when, during Rita Tanner's (Barbara Knox) birthday party at The Rovers, Mary Taylor (Patti Clare) gets a message and accidentally airdrops it to everyone in the pub!

Daisy's face falls as she reads Bethany Platt's (Lucy Fallon) edited article, 'I had a Torrid Affair with my Acid Attack Hero'. Daniel apologises to Daisy for failing to warn her about the article, but she dismisses him.

Bethany is also giving Daniel the cold shoulder, and when Daisy makes a complaint to Bethany's editor, Bethany is fuming to hear she's been sacked. Bethany accuses Daisy of sabotaging her career, and Daniel is shocked to learn that Daisy had Bethany fired.

The row escalates, leading Daisy to reveal that Lauren blackmailed her and Ryan, and only asked Daniel to tutor her so she could pile the pressure on. But as Daisy broods at home, Jenny brings in an unexpected visitor – it's Ryan! Daisy is stunned to see him, but might this reignite her feelings for him?

3. Harvey Gaskell gives Adam Barlow a dodgy new order

Adam has a decision to make. ITV

As John awaits his chemotherapy session, Adam quizzes him on his true whereabouts on the night of Natasha Blakeman's (Rachel Leskovac) murder.

Adam then calls Harvey in prison and reveals John's fake evidence is void because there's CCTV footage of him visiting a shop when he was supposedly killing Natasha. Harvey orders Adam to destroy the footage, and Adam despairs.

A family liaison officer visits Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) and Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) to tell them another man has confessed to Natasha's murder, and Harvey is planning an appeal.

When Nick and Leanne tell Damon Hay (Ciarán Griffiths) and Sarah Barlow (Tina O'Brien), Damon says Harvey must be paying someone to take the blame for him.

Nick tells Dee-Dee about Harvey's appeal as he's worried about the affect it could have on son Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan). Dee-Dee promises to look into it, but soon confronts Adam, asking if he's involved. Will Adam admit it, and will Harvey's plan succeed?

4. Dee-Dee Bailey meets Joel Deering's wife

Emily defends liar Joel. ITV

Emily calls at Dee-Dee's flat and confirms that she and Joel are indeed separated. Emily assures Dee-Dee that Joel is a good man at heart and she mustn't give up on him. But will Dee-Dee be able to forgive Joel for lying about Emily and their daughter?

Alya Nazir (Sair Khan) tells Dee-Dee she needs a girls' night out to take her mind off Joel. In the Bistro, Alya and Toyah do their best to cheer up Dee-Dee, but she wishes she'd stayed at home. Is it really all over between her and Joel?

5. Carla Barlow rumbles Jenny Connor and Daisy Midgeley

Carla hears a secret. ITV

Carla waits for a client at the Chariot Square hotel, but as she chats to a rep from Waterfords, he explains that he's meeting Daisy – the owner of the Rovers. Carla assumes he means Jenny, but she soon sees Daisy arrive for the meeting.

Later, Daisy tells Jenny she's secured a deal allowing them to stock Newton & Ridley. Jenny is annoyed, but Daisy points out she is now co-owner of the pub.

But the pair are horrified to realise that Carla has heard every word. Will Carla realise that they used her money – stolen by late serial killer Stephen Reid (Todd Boyce)?

6. Bobby Crawford reports Lauren Bolton missing

Bobby wants to find missing Lauren. ITV

Bobby returns to Lauren's flat and again, finds there's no answer. Worried for her safety, Bobby heads to the police station to report Lauren missing.

Police officer Craig Tinker (Colson Smith) promises to make some enquiries, but will Lauren be found? Is she in danger, and is her mystery on/off boyfriend responsible for her disappearance?

7. Tim Metcalfe exposes Tracy McDonald's affair?

Does Tim tell Steve everything? ITV

Tim tells Tracy McDonald (Kate Ford) that he knows about her affair and she has to tell Steve. Tracy returns home, dreading what she has to do; but she's wrong-footed when Steve goes down on one knee and asks to renew their vows.

Tracy finds herself agreeing, and an excited Steve asks a horrified Tim to be his best man. As Tim stresses about his dilemma, Tracy ends up having to confess to daughter Amy Barlow (Elle Mulvaney) and dad Ken Barlow (William Roache) that she's had a fling with Tommy Orpington (Matt Milburn).

They're appalled, while Tim wants Tommy out of Weatherfield out of loyalty to Steve. Can we assume that Steve now knows the truth?

