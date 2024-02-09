What is Joel's secret as he's confronted by mystery woman in Coronation Street?
He's keeping something big from Dee-Dee!
Joel Deering (Calum Lill) is hiding a big secret in Coronation Street, as he was accosted by a mystery woman in tonight's instalment (9th February 2024).
The solicitor's romance with Dee-Dee Bailey (Channique Sterling-Brown) has been going well in recent months, but things took an unexpected turn when Joel offered to help stressed fellow solicitor Dee-Dee with her workload.
Joel suggested that he meet a new client of hers at the Bistro on her behalf, and he and the client were served by Toyah Battersby (Georgia Taylor) as he began taking notes on the new case.
Much to Toyah's surprise, and Joel's panic, the meeting was interrupted by another woman, who sat down at the table. The client was unimpressed and opted to leave, finding someone else to help her.
Joel then asked the other woman how she found him, before promising that he would sort something out. She demanded an immediate solution, so Joel asked to go somewhere private.
Later, Joel bumped into Dee-Dee, who let slip that she loved him! Embarrassed, she tried to downplay it, with Joel looking stressed as they parted ways.
Dee-Dee became convinced that she was about to be dumped as they arranged a date, where an awkward conversation entailed. But Joel told her that he too was falling in love with her, and she was filled with relief.
But when his phone began pinging frantically, he made excuses to deal with the messages alone.
Calling the woman – whose name was revealed as Emily – Joel asked her to back off. But just who is Emily? Is Dee-Dee heading for heartbreak?
