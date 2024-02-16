As the ITV soap continued, Maria offered to return Liam's borrowed laptop to the school, and bumped into bullies Mason Radcliffe (Luca Toolan) and Dylan Wilson (Liam McCheyne).

Telling the pair that bullies always led miserable lives, Maria added to Dylan – son of her old friend Sean Tully (Antony Cotton) – that she expected better from him.

While Dylan appeared uneasy at Maria's news that Liam had to change schools, Mason mocked the situation.

Later, Liam paid Maria a visit at the salon, and when he told her he loved her and that she was a good mum, Maria had no idea that he had been having suicidal thoughts and that this might be his way of saying goodbye.

In the café, Maria asked Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) if he could tutor Liam, but missed a call from the school.

A teacher had flagged to deputy head Mrs Crawshaw (Carla Mendonça) that Liam had used the laptop to search about suicide.

The school called Liam's stepdad Gary Windass (Mikey North), showing him the details, and he raced to the salon to tell Maria.

The pair rushed home, and Maria was overcome with relief to find Liam alive as she wrapped him in her arms.

Sitting down with Liam, Maria and Gary explained that they knew he had been searching how to take his own life. Liam made out he didn't mean it, but that he felt he was causing Maria grief and thought he could end his, and her, suffering.

Maria told Liam that he wasn't on his own, and Mason and Dylan were "nothing," and she would not let them hurt him any more.

She and Gary urged Liam to list everything the bullies had ever done to him, and her anger got the better of her when Gary tried to calm her down.

Liam told them everything, and pleaded with Maria not to tell anyone what he had searched online.

The family were interrupted by Mrs Crawshaw, who had showed up to finally promise Liam she would deal with Dylan and Mason. But her efforts were not enough for Maria, who wanted the boys expelled.

Maria told Gary she would be homeschooling Liam, and as she worried that Liam might still harm himself, Gary offered to sleep on his floor to keep him safe.

The powerful episode featured heartbreaking, authentic performances from Longchambon and young co-star Wrenshall, with the emotional scenes sure to strike a chord with viewers.

The Samaritans are available 24/7 if you need to talk. You can contact them for free by calling 116 123, email jo@samaritans.org or head to the website to find your nearest branch.

There is also help for teens struggling with their mental health at Mind.

