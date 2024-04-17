Toyah reveals that she gave birth to a stillborn baby girl when she was 19 years old, and buried the little one in the local park.

The area is later dug up, and it's revealed that the police have found a body - meaning that Toyah's trauma-induced actions will be exposed.

In the same episode, Toyah tells Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) that her baby's father was Phil Simmonds (Jack Deam), the man who raped her.

More like this

At the time, Coronation Street did not include a pregnancy storyline for Toyah as she came to terms with her ordeal.

The character is said to have undergone the pregnancy and stillbirth in secret, but you may be wondering exactly how the original plot played out. Read on as we delve into this devastating tale from the character's past.

What happened to Toyah Battersby as a teenager in Coronation Street?

In 2001, Coronation Street aired the controversial tale of Toyah's rape, so labelled because it played out in the form of a distasteful 'whodunnit' mystery.

The story put the likes of Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne) briefly in the frame, until he was ruled out by a DNA sample.

Toyah was raped, beaten and left for dead in an alleyway after a night out, and she was found by Jason Grimshaw (Ryan Thomas).

Confiding in her mum Janice (Vicky Entwistle), Toyah explained that she didn't know who attacked her because she was semi-conscious at the time.

Toyah was examined at the hospital and given counselling, and the writers spent months researching the experiences of real-life victims to sensitively portray Toyah's aftercare.

Toyah developed agoraphobia, and eventually received an anonymous call from her attacker. When Phil, a man she had considered a friend, visited Toyah to offer her comfort, she recognised his voice and realised he was her rapist.

She tried to escape, but Phil went on to hold Toyah hostage until her screams were heard by Peter, who broke down the door and knocked Phil out.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Phil asked Toyah to visit him in prison, promising that he would plead guilty to raping her in return. In order to get a sense of closure, Toyah agreed to the request. Phil tried to make excuses for his actions, but ultimately told her he would keep to his word and plead guilty.

Toyah later trained as a counsellor, and her ordeal has been referenced on-screen over the years, most recently in 2023 when she opened up to Amy Barlow (Elle Mulvaney), who was raped by flatmate Aaron Sandford (James Craven).

Toyah encouraged Amy to seek counselling, and Amy opted to throw herself into charity work instead.

After Toyah's ordeal, the character remained on-screen until 2003, meaning viewers have found her dark secret hard to believe - but how will she cope as her memories resurface once more?

Toyah's confession will air on Wednesday 24th April 2024.

Anyone affected by Toyah's story can find support by visiting Rape Crisis, or calling their 24/7 Rape & Sexual Abuse Support Line on 0808 500 2222. For support on stillbirth and baby loss, visit Sands.

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.