Liam Connor (Charlie Wrenshall) comes to a decision about his mental health, while there's unexpected passion ahead for Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) and Alya Nazir (Sair Khan).

Finally, Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) may face the wrath of Sally Metcalfe (Sally Dynevor) when he leads her husband Tim (Joe Duttine) astray!

Read on for all your Coronation Street spoilers from 29th April - 3rd May 2024.

5 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Roy Cropper collapses in prison

Roy falls seriously ill. ITV

When Roy calls the café hoping to speak to niece Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher), Shona Platt (Julia Goulding) passes the phone to Carla Barlow (Alison King) and Carla hangs up, making out it was a dodgy line.

Carla then rushes out, while in his cell, Roy has another flashback of missing girl Lauren Bolton (Cait Fitton) approaching the café counter with Max Turner (Paddy Bever), but can't work out the significance of their conversation. When a prison officer bangs on the door, a frustrated Roy loses his chain of thought.

In the factory, Bobby Crawford (Jack Carroll) tells Carla that Roy must have kept quiet about the false statement or the police would have come knocking by now.

In the visiting room, Nina explains to the prison officer that she's waiting for Roy Cropper, and the officer lets himself into Roy's cell, where he finds Roy collapsed on the floor!

Mary Taylor (Patti Clare) visits a desolate Roy in hospital, and Roy reveals that he keeps trying to remember details of a chat between Lauren and Max. Mary urges Roy to not to give up, as it will come to him eventually.

Nina reveals that the police are going to film a reconstruction of Lauren's last known movements in the café, and Amy Barlow (Elle Mulvaney) offers to mention it on her radio show to raise awareness.

Roy calls Dee-Dee Bailey (Channique Sterling-Brown) from prison to tell her about Lauren's necklace, adding that if they can trace where it's from, they might be able to find Lauren's mystery boyfriend. Will Dee-Dee be able to help?

2. Paul Foreman's dad Denny arrives amid emergency – and big secret

Bernie is spooked to see Denny. ITV

Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) helps husband Paul dress for his radio interview, assuring him that he'll smash it. A cab arrives to take Paul and mum Bernie to the interview, and it's obvious the car isn't big enough for his wheelchair.

Paul is fuming when the driver is rude, but Paul's radio chat with Amy goes well as he talks passionately about his Motor Neurone Disease and society's lack of regard for disability in general – until Paul gets carried away and swears live on air!

Paul, Billy and Gemma Winter-Brown (Dolly-Rose Campbell) are blown away by the MND crowdfunder, sure it will make the council take notice of the possible centre closure. Later, a man approaches Bernie and tells her he heard Paul on the radio and didn't realise his son is dying.

Bernie covers her shock and lies that the interview was a recording, and that Paul is already dead! Disbelieving Denny follows her to the flat, where Gemma and Paul are shocked to see their father, before Denny remarks that Paul looks great for someone who is supposedly dead.

Bernie freezes in horror, and it seems Denny knows a secret of hers as she worries he will blab about her past. Billy reminds Paul that Denny used to knock him about when he was a kid, so he's not to be trusted; but Paul invites Denny over and Billy reluctantly leaves them to it.

Denny nips out for ice cream, leaving Paul alone, and bumps into Gemma, asking to meet his grandchildren. In the flat, Paul has a coughing fit and struggles to breathe.

Paul calls an ambulance but when the operator answers, he drops the phone. Denny returns, shocked to find Paul barely conscious. Meanwhile, Dev Alahan (Jimmi Harkishin) finds Bernie rifling through a shoebox of old letters and photos, and Bernie's uneasy when Dev asks what she's looking for. What is Bernie hiding, and will Denny help unwell Paul?

For information and support on all aspects of motor neurone disease, visit the MND Association's website or call the charity on 0808 802 6262.

3. Liam Connor tries to cope with his anxiety alone

Liam hears a conversation between Maria and Gary. ITV

Gary Windass (Mikey North) and Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) discuss private therapy for Liam, who has struggled with suicidal thoughts amid his bullying ordeal at school.

Gary suggests selling the factory building to fund the therapy, but Liam listens in, deeply troubled. Liam Googles ways to deal with anxiety, searching up Diazepam.

When Joseph Brown (William Flanagan) arrives for the judo class, Liam is glad of some company; but will he continue coping alone, or allow his worried parents to step in?

The Samaritans are available 24/7 if you need to talk. You can contact them for free by calling 116 123, email jo@samaritans.org or head to the website to find your nearest branch.

There is also help for teens struggling with their mental health at Mind.

4. Passion for Adam Barlow and Alya Nazir

Adam has the hots for Alya! ITV

Alya calls in for a client file and finds Adam struggling with the admin. When Adam suggests pulling out of the joint work they're doing with Fabian's, Dee-Dee accuses him of being petty and orders him to suck it up and get on with the filing.

Rich and Alya arrive for their meeting with Adam, and Adam is taken aback to learn that Alya is going to work in Dublin. Adam hands over a summary of the case, determined to impress Alya, and as the week continues Adam and Alya work together on the case.

They share a flirty smile and quickly look away, but when Adam finally admits his feelings to Alya, the pair kiss just as Rich calls in to find them in a clinch! Will this affect Alya's future, or is a romance with Adam worth it?

5. Steve McDonald leads Tim Metcalfe astray

Sally is not happy to find Tim with a woman. ITV

An upbeat Steve tells Tim that since he joined the new dating site Abi Webster (Sally Carman) recommended, he's had three matches. Steve shows Abi and Kevin Webster (Michael Le Vell) a picture of Maggie, a potential date, and Abi storms out when Kev makes sexist remarks.

Steve is delighted when Maggie agrees to meet him for lunch at the Bistro, but ends up meeting a woman called Carole in the Rovers instead! He's thrown when she brings along three friends, and one of them, Aurora, refuses to take no for an answer when she insists Tim joins them.

When Sally arrives to find Tim giggling like a school boy with another woman, how will she react? Steve is downbeat by the end of the week, telling daughter Amy that he's fed up of dating apps. But a message from Demi quickly changes his tune, and he tells Amy he thinks Demi's The One. Steve meets up with Demi and they hit it off, but will it last?

