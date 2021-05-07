Coronation Street airs heartbreaking death as Seb Franklin dies after hate crime attack

Coronation Street aired heartbreaking scenes this evening as Seb Franklin (played by Harry Visinoni) died after he was attacked.

Advertisement

Earlier in the week, he was subject to a mindless hate crime attack along with girlfriend Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher), purely for the way she dresses.

And in tonight’s devastating episode, Seb failed to recover from his injuries and passed away, leaving his distraught mother, Abi Franklin (Sally Carman) grieving the loss of her son.

His girlfriend Nina pulled through but when questioned by the police about their attackers were, she struggled to remember.

Viewers know Corey Brent (Maximus Evans) and Kelly Phelan (Millie Gibson) were behind the attack and throughout the episode made attempts to clear their names and get those all important alibis.

But with even their nearest and dearest questioning them, will they be found out by the police soon?

Speaking about Seb’s shock death, Harry Visinoni told press including RadioTimes.com it was a storyline he simply couldn’t pass up.

Word on The Street(s) and gossip from The Square We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Thanks, you are now signed up to our Soaps newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our soaps newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

“I met with producer Iain MacLeod to discuss potential avenues going forward. This storyline got suggested as an option and I decided it was a fitting end of the character and a storyline I’d love to be a part of, so it was the perfect way for me to wave goodbye to Seb.

“I never intended to stay in the show forever, and it was always a goal to play a major part in a story that is as big as this is for the show. It wasn’t something I could pass up.”

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, it seems the police do make progress with their investigation as Kelly is arrested.

Completely out of her depth, she chooses to keep quiet and is released – but still very much on the cops’ radar.

She later begs Corey to tell the truth and come clean on the night, but the tearaway insists they should keep their mouths shut.

Advertisement

Surely they both can’t evade justice for much longer?