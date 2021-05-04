6 Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Nina and Abi reel in attack aftermath and Kelly is arrested

It’s the aftermath of the hate crime in Coronation Street that saw Seb Franklin (Harry Visinoni) and Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher) become the victims of a vicious, unprovoked attack orchestrated by teen tearaway Corey Brent (Maximus Evans) and his gang. But what really happened that night?

Kelly Neelan (Millie Gibson) is arrested, Abi Franklin (Sally Carman) wants answers and an old face returns to complicate matters even further as the locals reel…

Here are all your Coronation Street spoilers for 10th – 14th May 2021.

Will Asha lie for Corey?

Calculating Corey orders Asha Alahan (Tanisha Gorey) to give him an alibi and tell the police they were together on the night of the attack, and also orders his girlfriend to make sure Amy Barlow (Elle Mulvaney) back up the lie. Feeling pressure from all sides, conflicted Asha doesn’t know what to do.

Amy and Dev Alahan (Jimmi Harkishin) try to persuade her to stop defending Corey, despite Nina recalling she saw him and Kelly shortly before things got violent, but Asha still reckons he’s innocent. Is she being brainwashed by her bullying boyfriend? And how will the community react when an arrest is finally made?

Kelly arrested

As injured Nina tries to put the hazy pieces together and remember exactly what happened, the mention of Kelly’s name spurs the police into action and they arrest her, much to the horror of foster parents Imran Habeeb (Charlie de Melo) and Toyah Battersby (Georgia Taylor).

The terrified teen keeps her mouth shut and is released pending further inquiries, though remains very much on the cops’ radar. Kel pleads with Corey that they come clean (keeping viewers deliberately in the dark about the events of that terrible evening), but he refuses and cuts ties with the girl to cover himself. Just to make the situation worse, Kelly’s gobby mum Laura Neelan (Kel Allen) shows up out of the blue and tells Toyah and Imran she’s taking charge of her daughter’s welfare!

Abi turns on Nina

Angry Abi wants answers, and barely gives a shaken Nina time to open her eyes as she grills her for information. Determined to find out who was responsible for beating her son and his girlfriend, Abi embarks on a one-woman mission to uncover the truth.

By the end of the week someone on the street has been charged, and police reveal to Abi their belief that the attack was most likely triggered by Nina’s unconventional appearance. Looking for someone to blame for the senseless assault, will Abi unfairly turn her rage on Nina?

Summer goes missing

Also caught up in the fracas is goody-goody Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby), who confides in Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) she was there the night Seb and Nina were targeted having gone for a joyride and some underage boozing with Corey and his gang, but left the scene before it all kicked off.

Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) finds out what Summer’s been hiding and forces her to tell the police, making the girl a target for gossip at school. Paul Foreman (Peter Ash) finds an upset Summer wallowing in guilt that she didn’t do enough to stop the attack, and how she wishes she’d convinced Kelly to go home when she did. Later, Billy hears that Summer hasn’t turned up for school – has she done a runner or has cruel Corey got to her?

Elsewhere on Coronation Street

You can always rely on cute little Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan) to lighten the mood, and away from the hate crime horror there’s some fun to be had as the lad starts being tutored by trainee English teacher Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) – only Sam turns the tables and sets the grown-up a test to make sure he’s got what it takes to teach him! If that was any other kid you’d be fuming, but we can forgive the cheeky blighter anything…

Relations appear to be thawing for the Baileys as Michael Bailey (Ryan Russell) brings baby Glory home and Ronnie Bailey (Vinta Morgan) tries to make amends with Ed Bailey (Trevor Michael Georges) after blowing his family apart with the ‘Who’s the daddy?’ bombshell. Ed is not quite ready to forgive his brother, but some help from Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) and some free booze in the Rovers leaves Ron hopeful he’ll be back in his sibling’s good books soon.