Cotton, of course, stars as bully Dylan's (Liam McCheyne) father Sean Tully, but speaking about how it's been to work with the young actors, Cotton said: "It's been heaven, really, because there's three boys in that storyline.

"There's Luca, who plays Mason, then my son, Liam, plays Dylan, Charlie plays Liam. They're all terrific."

Antony Cotton as Sean, Liam McCheyne as Dylan and Jenny Platt as Violet in Coronation Street. ITV

Cotton continued: "And actually, that storyline has really resonated because the actors are so good. The writing's great, the storyline is a very relevant storyline, especially zombie knives, which is being spoken about in parliament as we speak.

"But it doesn't land unless they're on screen, the actors step up, and they really have stepped up. I'm very, very proud of them, especially Liam, who plays my son, because I've known him since he was a baby, and he's 16 now. I'm incredibly proud of them, and especially of him."

He added: "I must mention his brother Connor, because Connor played him alongside him when they were little twins. I'm thrilled for him, he's a big grown-up now, and so for him to be nominated for his first award is quite special."

Corrie viewers have been rocked by the bullying storyline that has seen Liam threatened by Mason with a zombie knife. After Dylan finally stood up to Mason in court, the teenager was found guilty of threatening Liam with a knife.

But even though the court trial went well, Cotton has previously said that the storyline is set to have impact throughout the rest of the year.

Speaking previously on Good Morning Britain, Cotton said: "This is only the beginning, we're telling a story about knife crime, that's where it's going to go."

He added: "Now it'll be informed by the new legislation. You know, Corrie is not real life, but it's supposed to hold a mirror up, so it's been really satisfying, and this is only the beginning of it. We've got this [storyline] for the rest of the year. "

