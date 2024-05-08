Having carved out a career as a journalist and begun a relationship with Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard), Bethany has overcome Nathan's abuse in the years since he targeted her as a vulnerable teenager. But memories of Bethany's experience have resurfaced with the case of missing, presumed murdered teen Lauren Bolton (Cait Fitton).

In the latest edition of the ITV soap, Bethany attended the reconstruction of Lauren's last known movements, but the day took a dark turn for Bethany when she spotted a man wearing a fluorescent jacket and cap, and instantly recognised him as Nathan.

Bethany broke down as she confided in Daniel, who tried to assure her that Nathan was still locked up in prison for his crimes, and so she was probably imagining his presence due to her trauma, as well as Lauren's situation. Backing up Daniel's point was the fact that Bethany should have been informed if Nathan were released.

But Bethany was adamant that, unlike previous encounters, she knew she was not imagining her sighting of Nathan this time. She and Daniel were interrupted by the arrival of Nicky Wheatley (Kimberly Hart-Simpson), whose description of a troubled, abused girl who may have news of Lauren caught Bethany's attention.

Nicky refused to allow Bethany to join her meeting with Ellie (Lola Blue), but Bethany wandered over and introduced herself, spooking Ellie by showing her the cigarette burns on her arm, put there by Nathan.

Bethany was convinced that Nathan had groomed Ellie and silenced Lauren; but Ellie changed her mind about speaking of Lauren, leaving Nicky and Daniel unimpressed with Bethany's interference.

Daniel doubled down on his belief that Bethany had not seen Nathan that day, and Bethany stormed out, upset that Daniel wouldn't trust her instincts. But is she right to suspect that Nathan is responsible for what's happened to Lauren?

It's already been confirmed that actor Harper has indeed reprised his role, having previously played Nathan from 2016 until 2018. Harper revealed in a recent interview shared by ITV that Coronation Street's call was very unexpected, adding that he has spoken with various charities to ensure that his alter ego's return is accurate for the storyline.

"I certainly didn’t expect the call because I didn’t think Nathan would be let out of prison, but unfortunately he has, and I knew that people like Nathan do tend to go back to the place where they carried out their crimes. So once the call came it all made sense.

"I checked with some contacts at S.H.E.UK and Voicing CSA, as well as the teams at both Barnado’s and the NSPCC, to check in with them about whether they thought it was a useful representation and they were thrilled that the representation through Bethany’s story is continuing. We’re going to see her living life as a survivor and we’re going to see Nathan’s continued impact on her."

Next week, Nathan is attacked by a mystery assailant, but is one of Bethany's loved ones really behind it?

Anyone affected by Bethany's story can find support by visiting NSPCC or calling one of their dedicated hotlines. You can also visit Barnado's and Rape Crisis, or call the 24/7 Rape & Sexual Abuse Support Line on 0808 500 2222.

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.