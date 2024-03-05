Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) finds herself blushing under the attention of another man, and Gemma Winter-Brown (Dolly-Rose Campbell) is not happy with Linda Hancock (Jacqueline Leonard).

There's more hurt for Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson), and Stu Carpenter (Bill Fellows) comes to a big decision for the sake of granddaughter Eliza Woodrow (Savannah Kunyo).

Read on for all your Coronation Street spoilers from 11th - 15th March 2024.

7 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Roy Cropper is arrested for murder

Roy is arrested for Lauren's murder! ITV

Bobby Crawford (Jack Carroll) suggests Sean Tully (Antony Cotton) could rent Lauren's old flat – but when Sean says he saw what looked like blood on the curtains, Carla Barlow (Alison King) and Bobby report this to DS Swain (Vicky Myers).

Swain and Craig Tinker (Colson Smith) head to Lauren's flat to survey the extend of the blood stains, and Bobby tells them about Lauren's bond with Roy and how he gave her a job, found her somewhere to live and cleaned the flat after she left.

DS Swain goes to the café to question Roy, and as the week continues, Bobby and Max Turner (Paddy Bever) have spent the night watching police come and go.

But when Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) and Bethany Platt (Lucy Fallon) ask about Lauren, Max quizzes Daniel about the tutoring sessions and is suspicious when the dates don't stack up. Max tells Swain about Lauren's O-Vidz account, but Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott) has already told her.

DS Swain questions Max about Lauren's secret boyfriend, and he says he never met him, but thinks it was Daniel. Daniel is quizzed by Swain, and suggests that Lauren paid for her lessons with sex!

Daniel is horrified when Swain drags up his past with Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) and Nicky Wheatley (Kimberly Hart-Simpson), and he demands a solicitor.

Bethany and Daniel listen in horror to a radio interview in which DS Swain suggests Lauren was murdered; and Daniel fears he'll be jailed for a crime he didn't commit.

But soon it's Roy under the spotlight, as he's being trolled online and Carla is forced to show him the vile comments.

Carla and Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher) warn Roy not to take part in Max's appeal for Lauren, as it will invite unwanted attention. Suki Waters (Laura Littlewood) from the Gazette arrives, but they're all interrupted by DS Swain, who arrests Roy on suspicion of Lauren's murder!

Carla and Nina watch in horror as Roy is taken away, and the video of his arrest is posted online. Can anyone help poor Roy, and is Swain right about Lauren being murdered? We don't believe for a moment that Roy's involved!

2. Mason Radcliffe charged over knife threat

Luca Toolan and Liam McCheyne as Dylan and Mason in Coronation Street. ITV

Dylan Wilson (Liam McCheyne) insists he wants nothing more to do with bully Mason, while a guilty Eileen Grimshaw (Sue Cleaver) assures Dylan and Sean that there's no rush to move out.

Gary Windass (Mikey North) and Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) discuss son Liam Connor's (Charlie Wrenshall) home-schooling, and are interrupted by the police.

They tell Gary and Maria that Mason has been charged with threatening with a bladed article in a public space, and he's likely to receive a custodial sentence. Is this the start of nasty Mason finally getting his comeuppance for what he put Liam through?

3. Damon Hay blackmails Harvey Gaskell

Damon makes a call to Harvey. ITV

Sarah Barlow (Tina O'Brien) and Damon excitedly show Gail Rodwell (Helen Worth) the details of a house they'll be viewing.

Damon then calls Harvey and tells him he wants a cut of the profits from the dodgy job, or he'll go to the police.

Damon makes out to Sarah that he's spoken to his financial advisor and they can afford to buy the house of her dreams. But will Damon get away with blackmailing Harvey?

4. Leanne Battersby charmed by newcomer Rowan

Leanne is flattered by the attention. ITV

Simon Barlow (Alex Bain) tells Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) and Leanne that he's prepared for whatever punishment the magistrate throws at him for drink-driving, as he deserves it.

Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan) agrees to write a character reference for Simon, but when Leanne and Simon get ready to leave for court, Nick makes out he's too busy to join them. Simon is disappointed, while Leanne shoots Nick a filthy look.

Whatever happens next, Leanne is seen taking Simon to The Institute seminar at Debbie Webster's (Sue Devaney) hotel. Debbie suggests Leanne brings Nick along, as they're holding a wedding fayre too.

Nick feels under pressure to agree, but soon, Rowan from The Institute charms Leanne and gives her some advice. Leanne is taken aback as Rowan encourages her to share her innermost thoughts and feelings.

As he leaves, Rowan flashes Leanne a smile and she finds herself blushing. Is this flattery more than just a passing moment?

5. Gemma Winter-Brown is furious over Linda Hancock's interference

Gemma is fuming over Linda. ITV

Linda broaches the subject of grandson Joseph Brown's (William Flanagan) education with Chesney Brown (Sam Aston), suggesting that Joseph would benefit from a move to Oakhill.

Ches is gobsmacked when Linda offers to pay the fees, but Gemma stuffs the Oakhill prospectus in a drawer and orders Chesney to to have a word with Linda and get her to back off.

In the Rovers, Izzy Armstrong (Cherylee Houston) and Gemma have a go at Linda for favouring Joseph over other grandson Jake Windass (Bobby Bradshaw) and the quads.

But Dee-Dee Bailey (Channique Sterling-Brown) and Paul Foreman (Peter Ash) point out to Gemma that Oakhill is the opportunity of a lifetime for Joseph, and she shouldn't deprive him just because she hates Linda. Will Gemma have a change of heart?

6. Steve McDonald betrayed over Tommy Orpington again

Amy gets to know Tommy. ITV

Tracy McDonald (Kate Ford) persuades reluctant daughter Amy Barlow (Elle Mulvaney) to meet her for lunch, but Amy is unimpressed when she turns up to find Tommy Orpington (Matt Milburn) there too.

Tracy explains she thought it would be nice for them to get to know each other, and Amy scowls and orders the most expensive champagne on the menu!

Amy later tries to cheer up dad Steve with a movie, but when Toyah Battersby (Georgia Taylor) lets slip that Amy had lunch with Tracy and Tommy and they appeared to hit it off, Steve is upset and Toyah realises she's put her foot in it! How will Steve deal with this news?

7. Stu Carpenter makes selfless decision

Is Dom ready to put things right? ITV

Stu tells partner Yasmeen Metcalfe (Shelley King) that he's going to put the £10k that Dom Everett (Darren Morfitt) returned into a trust fund for Eliza.

But Eliza finds the envelope with the cash in Stu's coat pocket, with a note that reads "I'm sorry I let Eliza down".

Stu's heart sinks as Eliza and Alya Nazir (Sair Khan) look to him for answers, and the aftermath sees Eliza enlist help from Sam and Hope Dobbs (Isabella Flanagan) to find Dom, who is at the Chariot Square Hotel bar.

Eliza calls at Speed Daal with Dom, and in front of Stu and Yasmeen, Eliza tells Dom she wants to move to Germany with him. Eliza practises her German and is determined that one day, she'll go to live with Dom.

Stu soon comes to a decision, admitting to Dom that he's been selfish. He suggests that Eliza spends Easter in Germany as a trial run, with a view to moving there permanently. Will Dom agree?

