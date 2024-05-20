Furious that husband Kevin (Michael Le Vell) knew but hadn't warned her, Abi revealed the news to the late Seb's girlfriend, Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher), who was also attacked and left for dead when Seb was killed in a hate crime.

Nina and Abi stormed over to pay a visit to the TV producer in charge of the documentary, where Abi explained exactly what Corey had done and demanded that the programme was dropped. The woman refused, and when Abi mouthed off, the producer threatened to call the police.

Abi and Nina returned to the cobbles, and police officer Craig Tinker (Colson Smith) showed up to tell Abi to back off, as there had been a complaint made about her.

It seemed that nobody else was willing to put Seb's memory above Corey; but when Gazette writer Suki Waters (Laura Littlewood) got involved with the offer of an interview, Abi asked if they could film her instead and post an unedited version online, in the hopes of deterring people from watching Corey's show.

In moving scenes, Abi spoke warmly of the amazing young man Seb had been until his life was cut short. She then described how he had been kicked to death by Corey, who was now being praised on TV.

Abi urged viewers to think of Seb if they chose to watch the documentary, and Suki kept to her word as it was published authentically for all to see.

But Abi knew that this battle was far from over. Will her words have any affect on the television company?

