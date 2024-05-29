This time, we were treated to Dee-Dee Bailey's (Channique Sterling-Brown) and Roy's perspectives, as the latter waited on remand in prison for the murder of Lauren Bolton (Cait Fitton).

Determined to both clear his own name and point the police in the direction of Lauren's real killer, Roy told solicitor Dee-Dee about the flowers Lauren was given at the café, which were from her secret boyfriend.

But a stressed Dee-Dee had already hit a dead end with that particular lead. Roy's trial date had also been confirmed, but Dee-Dee assured Roy that Bobby Crawford's (Jack Carroll) statement, that he had seen someone else in Lauren's flat, would help exonerate him.

More like this

David Neilson as Roy Cropper in Coronation Street. ITV

This was terrible news for Roy, who knew that Bobby had lied. Even worse, Dee-Dee was later forced to inform Roy that the linguistics expert wasn't able to rule Roy out as the sender of the texts on Lauren's phone, because the other man also had flawless grammar.

Roy's lack of texts in his phone history also worked against him, because if he was a regular texter, it could have helped prove his innocence!

Dee-Dee refused to let Roy give up hope, but when DS Lisa Swain (Vicky Myers) challenged him to admit that Bobby and Carla Connor (Alison King) had lied to the police, Roy declared he must play his part with the justice system, before telling her the truth.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Roy urged Swain not to add to the tally of people whose lives had been ruined by Lauren's case. In his prison cell, Roy was desolate as he confided in new friend Roscoe (Warren Donnelly) that he may have just sealed his own fate by reporting one of his dearest friends to the police.

It transpired that Roscoe had been threatened by Griff to get Roy to go to the library, and the only way Roscoe could do so was to tell Roy he couldn't read and needed his help.

On the Street, Dee-Dee was stunned to witness Bobby's arrest, knowing this would destroy Roy's only defence.

Roy's niece Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher) delivered a furious rant to Dee-Dee, who was further upset when boyfriend Joel Deering (Calum Lill) patronised her.

But Dee-Dee, Carla, Nina and Bobby were given a boost when they heard that Nathan Curtis (Chris Harper) had also been arrested, providing new hope for Roy.

Unfortunately, Roy returned to his cell to come face-to-face with Griff, who he remembered from the far-right gang. Griff branded Roy a "paedo", and it was clear he was prepared to go to any lengths to make Roy pay. Will anyone come to Roy's rescue?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.