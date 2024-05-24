Roy's worried niece Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher) confided in Stu Carpenter (Bill Fellows) that Roy was isolating himself, and Stu got in touch with another prisoner he knew, Roscoe (Warren Donnelly), who befriended Roy.

Meanwhile, Evelyn Plummer (Maureen Lipman) asked Roy to start a book club with her, which gave him a boost.

Evelyn was pleased when they discussed a book over the phone and Roy let out a chuckle - but when it came to Roy's case, solicitor Dee-Dee Bailey (Channique Sterling-Brown) was worried by a delay with the linguistics expert that could clear Roy's name by proving that Roy's texts didn't match those on Lauren's phone.

Joel Deering (Calum Lill) encouraged Dee-Dee not to give up, and she resolved to make the expert see that this situation simply couldn't wait.

Later, Dee-Dee updated Roy with the news that the messages would now be made a priority, and he was finally given some hope.

But at the prison, Griff lurked around every corner, and as Roy enjoyed reading his book, Griff was seen handling a blade, poised to take alarming action next week.

In a special week of episodes beginning on Monday 27th May, we'll see Roy held hostage and his life threatened by Griff, who orders Roy to confess to killing Lauren. But with Roy maintaining his innocence, who is guilty?

Well, we'll find out all the answers soon, as the killer - if Lauren really is dead - is finally revealed!

