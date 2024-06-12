This means that the storylines of our favourite characters in the Dales and on the cobbles will not pick up again until Tuesday 18th June.

Emmerdale will air an hour-long episode at 7pm on Tuesday to make up for the missing time, while Coronation Street takes the 8pm hour slot in the schedules.

On Wednesday 19th June, it's back to normal as Emmerdale returns to its 7:30pm slot and Corrie follows at 8pm.

On Thursday, the Euros will once again dominate the ITV evening schedule, but you can then expect your usual routine for both shows on Friday 21st June.

Next week, Emmerdale's Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) takes action to help her wrongly jailed son Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano), seeking revenge on lying teen Samson Dingle (Sam Hall).

But Moira goes too far when she unleashes a nasty tirade at husband Cain (Jeff Hordley).

Meanwhile, Belle King (Eden Taylor-Draper) attempts to escape her abusive husband Tom (James Chase) as she heads to an abortion clinic.

Over on Coronation Street, Toyah Battersby (Georgia Taylor) gives in to temptation with Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) behind sister Leanne's (Jane Danson) back.

When manipulative cult member Rowan Cunliffe (Emrhys Cooper) blackmails Toyah, will she come clean?

There's an upsetting development for Paul Foreman (Peter Ash), too, as he's advised to stop using the flat's stairlift, after his recent fall due to his battle with motor neurone disease.

Finally, Kevin Webster's (Michael Le Vell) bid to take down Stefan Brent (Paul Opacic) could land him in serious trouble, but will wife Abi (Sally Carman-Duttine) find out?

Emmerdale has been working with Refuge for the Tom and Belle storyline. You can access free and confidential support from Refuge's 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 and digital support via live chat Monday-Friday 3-10pm via nationaldahelpline.org.uk.

For information and support on all aspects of motor neurone disease, visit the MND Association's website or call the charity on 0808 802 6262.

Emmerdale and Coronation Street are available to steam on ITVX.

