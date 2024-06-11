Paul Foreman (Peter Ash) commits a faux pas and receives more distressing news, while Kevin Webster (Michael Le Vell) plots against Stefan Brent (Paul Opacic).

It looks like Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) may have feelings for Cassie Plummer (Claire Sweeney), and Joseph Brown (William Flanagan) is embarrassed by his home life.

Here are all your Coronation Street spoilers from 18th - 21st June 2024.

More like this

6 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Dangerous Joel Deering spots a new target

Calum Lill as Joel Deering in Coronation Street. ITV

Joel tells fiancée Dee-Dee Bailey (Channique Sterling-Brown) how sad he is at keeping their engagement news from his parents.

Later, Joel spots Sabrina Adetiba (Luana Santos) looking distressed outside the police station, and learns that her brother Gav (Noah Olaoye) has been arrested.

Joel hands Sabrina his business card and tells her to give him a call, before Sabrina is joined by a friend. Joel heads inside but takes note of his 'find', happy to have found a new target.

Will anyone realise that Joel is behind Lauren Bolton's (Cait Fitton) murder?

2. Rowan Cunliffe blackmails Toyah Battersby over fling with Nick Tilsley

Toyah is horrified by Rowan. ITV

Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) announces that she's paying for baby Rose's funeral out of her savings.

George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley) places Rose's coffin in the hearse, but Rose's mother Toyah spots Institute cult member Rowan lurking and shoves him, ordering him to stay away.

Leanne watches in horror, and after the service, Leanne admits she has no savings and that Rowan paid for the funeral. Leanne heads off and Nick is left in despair, while Toyah vows to expose Rowan as she confronts him, leaving him shaken.

Toyah returns home to find Nick alone, and he apologises for Leanne's behaviour as Toyah breaks down.

Nick takes Toyah in his arms and they kiss passionately again, unaware they are being watched by a man from the derelict builder's yard.

After an afternoon of sex, Nick and Toyah agree it was a one-off and that they must stay out of each other's way as much as possible.

Meanwhile, Leanne meets with Rowan for an upload session, and it seems that he's the one who clocked Toyah and Nick's betrayal.

Toyah later tells Nick they've no choice but to come clean to Leanne about their brief affair. To their dismay, a smug Rowan is holding a meeting in the Bistro, where he hands Toyah an NDA document and suggests she signs it.

Toyah insists she won't be blackmailed and will confess, but Rowan points out he'll be happy to pick up the pieces when their fling destroys Leanne. Toyah is sickened, while Rowan makes a speech and announces that Leanne has been promoted to level 5 and that he's very proud of her. Leanne basks in the glory as Nick and Toyah watch in disgust.

Toyah is also visited by the police, who explain that she won't face any charges for burying her baby girl. She feels like a weight has been lifted, but will she own up to Leanne?

3. Paul Foreman insults Summer Spellman's new boyfriend

Paul insults Felix! ITV

Summer and her new beau, Felix, call at the flat just in time to hear Paul playing a derogatory message about Felix on his Eyegaze equipment.

Paul's husband Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) and their friend Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) desperately look for the mute button, but Felix leaves and Summer is mortified.

After seeing Felix off at the airport, Summer admits to Paul that she was upset to see her boyfriend go. Meanwhile, Paul is visited by the occupational therapist, who quizzes Paul about his recent fall.

The occupational therapist suggests that it might be time for Paul to stop using the stairlift - but how will Paul take this news as his motor neurone disease progresses?

For information and support on all aspects of motor neurone disease, visit the MND Association's website or call the charity on 0808 802 6262.

4. Kevin Webster tries to bring down the Brents

Bethany offers to help the Websters. ITV

Bethany Platt (Lucy Fallon) tells mum Sarah (Tina O'Brien) that she's dreading her first assignment in her new job, before calling at the garage to tell Abi (Sally Carman-Duttine) that the first article her new editor wants her to write is in support of killer Corey Brent (Maximus Evans)!

Abi is horrified, and she later tells husband Kevin that Corey's dad Stefan is a board director of the production company who made the documentary, and he also owns the magazine Bethany is working for.

Abi is certain that Stefan made the deep fake videos in revenge for Corey, and she and Kev report Stefan to the police.

DS Lisa Swain (Vicky Myers) brings Stefan in for an interview, while Bethany offers to quit her job, but points out that she may prove useful to keep tabs on Stefan from the inside.

Kevin tells Bethany that if she really wants to help, she can lend him her security pass to Stefan's offices, and Bethany reluctantly agrees.

Abi later asks Kevin about his getting up in the night, and he claims it's stress-related. But Kev asks Max Turner (Paddy Bever) if he can hack into a stolen mobile phone, while Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) gets an email with a video of Kevin breaking into Stefan's office!

Kev assures his pal it's another deep fake video, while Bethany spots Max with the phone and tells Kevin not to drag her family into his schemes. Kevin visits Stefan's office, and Stefan points out that the footage of Kev breaking and entering could land him in prison.

Abi is shocked when she hears Tyrone telling Craig Tinker (Colson Smith) that Kevin has been the victim of another deep fake video, and when Kev returns home, Abi and Craig are waiting for him.

As it looks like Kevin really did commit the break-in, what will his next move be?

5. Does Steve McDonald have a crush on Cassie Plummer?

Steve McDonald and Cassie Plummer in Coronation Street. ITV

Steve, Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) and Amy Barlow (Elle Mulvaney) discuss care package options for Ken Barlow (William Roache), wondering how they're going to fund them.

Cassie listens in, and offers to be Ken's carer for a quarter of the price of a professional. Daniel and Amy are interested, and Steve reluctantly agrees, leaving Cassie thrilled.

Steve lies to Ken that Cassie is a qualified carer, but when Cassie spills that she has no training and stepped in to save the family some cash, Ken is furious.

Cassie sets Ken straight that she was honest from the off, and never pretended she was trained, and so Cassie is allowed to keep her new job.

Steve enjoys telling Cassie that her first task is to cut Ken's toenails, and Cassie swallows her disgust as Ken enjoys her company.

Ken invites her for lunch, while Amy is amused to note that Cassie is getting under Steve's skin, and suggests there's a spark between the pair and that her dad is in denial about his attraction to Cassie. Steve dismisses this, but is Amy right?

6. Joseph Brown fibs to save face

Joseph has exaggerated Chesney's career. ITV

Chesney (Sam Aston) and Gemma Winter-Brown (Dolly-Rose Campbell) tell Bernie Winter (Jane Hazlegrove) that the boiler is beyond repair, and they're waiting on the new landlord to replace it. But the landlord wants a second opinion, and Gemma plans to chase him up.

With no luck, though, Ches says he's look into getting an electric shower as it'll be far cheaper. But Dee-Dee tells Gemma that the landlord could be fined for failing to carry out the essential repairs if he was reported. Will this sway the landlord?

Later, Joseph is dropped home from private school by pal Olly's posh mum, and Chesney is gutted to realise that Joseph has made out his dad runs a successful catering empire. Will the truth come out?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.