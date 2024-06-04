Abi Webster (Sally Carman-Duttine) decides to give up her quest against her deep-fake troll, Glenda Shuttleworth (Jodie Prenger) says yes to romance and Lisa Swain (Vicky Myers) takes Carla Connor (Alison King) up on her offer.

All your Coronation Street spoilers can be found below, covering 10th - 12th June 2024.

6 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Nick Tilsley kisses Toyah Battersby as Leanne Battersby's in danger

A row with Leanne leads Nick into Toyah's arms. ITV

At the Bistro, Toyah is horrified to receive a delivery of yellow roses, a symbol of her loss of baby daughter Rose. She tells Nick it had to be Rowan Cunliffe (Emrhys Cooper), who reported her to the police.

A furious Toyah confronts Leanne with the roses and shows her the card, and Leanne admits she did tell Rowan about Rose. Nick returns home and makes it clear to Leanne that either she cuts all ties with Rowan and the Institute, or they're finished.

Whatever happens in between, Nick is left guilt-ridden after kissing Toyah following weeks of closeness! The pair agree their kiss was a mistake, while Nick quizzes an angry Leanne about Rowan and she assures him she would never cheat on him.

Rowan calls at the Bistro on his motorbike and hands a spare helmet to Leanne, telling her he has a surprise for her. Leanne abandons the lunchtime rush, leaving an incredulous Nick and Toyah to cope alone.

At a hotel, Rowan introduces Leanne to Willow, the CEO of the Institute, over video call. Rowan tells a flattered Leanne that she'll soon be able to recruit new members herself.

Toyah sets off for her court case against the Institute, only to receive a shocking call. A panicked Toyah rushes into A&E and tells the nurse on the desk that she got a call informing her that Leanne has been involved in a motorbike accident. Is Leanne okay?

Later, the police inform Toyah that they can now release her baby's body for burial, and Toyah is stunned. Have the police dropped the investigation, with confirmation that baby Rose was sadly stillborn? And will Toyah and Nick embark on an affair?

Anyone affected by Toyah's story can visit Sands where you can find support on stillbirth and baby loss.

2. Ken Barlow hospitalised after fall

What's wrong with Ken? ITV

At Stu Carpenter's (Bill Fellows) birthday drinks, Bobby Crawford (Jack Carroll) apologises to Ken for getting Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) into trouble with the police. Bobby notices that Ken is unsteady on his feet, and Ken heads home feeling unwell.

Concerned Bobby knocks on Ken's door, but when there's no reply, he peers through the letterbox and is shocked to see Ken lying at the bottom of the stairs. Bobby calls an ambulance, and returns home to collect Ken's things.

As the week continues, Daniel and Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) visit Ken at the hospital, and Ken is dismayed to discover that he'll need round the clock care while he recovers.

Steve assures Ken that the family will pull together and make sure he receives the care he needs to keep him safe in his own home. Ken forces a smile, but what caused his accident and will he be able to keep his independence?

3. Summer Spellman returns with news as Paul Foreman suffers setback

Paul's condition deteriorates. ITV

Paul Foreman (Peter Ash) and Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) attend an appointment with the motor neurone disease nurse, who explains that as Paul's weakened neck muscles get worse, he won't be able to use his stair lift.

At the flat, the Eye Gaze specialist teaches Paul how to use his new equipment, just as Summer returns home from America and reveals she's got a new boyfriend, Felix.

Summer invites Paul and Billy to meet Felix at the Rovers, but just as the couple are about to leave the flat, Paul falls down the stairs.

As Paul recovers, Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) turns up and Summer arrives with Felix. How will the introduction go, and will Paul adapt to using his new equipment?

For information and support on all aspects of motor neurone disease, visit the MND Association's website or call the charity on 0808 802 6262.

4. Abi Webster admits defeat over evil trolling

Max brings bad news. ITV

Abi refuses to throw in the towel and tells husband Kevin Webster (Michael Le Vell) that they should find a computer whizz who can trace the troll's real IP address.

Can Max Turner (Paddy Bever) help? Abi and Kev are later delighted to read in the Gazette that the documentary about Corey Brent (Maximus Evans) and his prison football team has been cancelled.

But things soon take another turn, as after a call from max, Kevin breaks the news to Abi that there's no way of tracing the person uploading the deep-fake videos.

A dejected Abi tells Kev that she's now past caring, but will anyone be able to bring down the culprit?

5. Michael Bailey and Glenda Shuttleworth commit to a relationship

Michael steps up! ITV

After spending the night together, Glenda ushers Michael Bailey (Ryan Russell) out of the back door of the Rovers.

Meanwhile, Dee-Dee Bailey (Channique Sterling-Brown) tells George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley) that a mediator would save him and Glenda money, and Mary Taylor (Patti Clare) repeats the advice to Glenda.

Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) offers to be the mediator, but how will it go? Later, Glenda bumps into Michael in the ginnel and kisses him on the lips, leading him into the Rovers again.

The following day, Glenda reveals that rival funeral directors RestEasy are keen to buy Shuttleworth's, and George is furious. Michael walks in on a row between George and Glenda, and steps in to announce that he and Glenda are now an item and George should show her more respect.

Glenda parks herself next to a nervous Michael and kisses him, assuring him that she feels the same way. Michael is thrilled, but will love lead Glenda to a change of heart over suing George?

6. Lisa Swain reaches out to Carla Connor

Lisa hopes for happier times ahead. ITV

During a difficult week, Carla kindly offered to give DS Lisa Swain's troubled teenage daughter some work experience at Underworld factory.

Next week, Lisa calls in to see Carla and asks if they can confirm a date for her daughter's work experience. How will the teen fare under Carla's watchful eye?

